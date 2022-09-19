Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: Thunderbolt, the verdict falls for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 21, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. by Quentin Guiton updated on August 21, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.



During this transfer market, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked for his departure from Manchester United, only one year after his big comeback. Only, the Lusitano is being turned down everywhere and fails to find a buyer. In addition, the Mancunian club has repeated on many occasions that it does not intend to let go of its Portuguese star this summer. And Ronaldo would have finally made his final decision for his future…

It’s the soap opera of the summer. And it must be admitted, no one really expected it. Just a year after his incredible comeback from Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo would already like to leave Manchester United ! The ancient legend of real Madrid would like to play the Champions League at all costs this season, and would even be in conflict with his club…

Mercato Mercato – OM: Should McCourt go all-in on Cristiano Ronaldo? https://t.co/T1bOTysmll pic.twitter.com/KBi5Ivd3zx — le10sport (@le10sport) August 21, 2022

An impossible departure for Ronaldo?

But today, the five-time Ballon d’Or is still a Mancunian player and even started the season with the Red Devils . It must be said that the Portuguese has all the trouble in the world to find a base. cristiano Ronaldo gets kicked out everywhere! chelseathe PSGthe Bayern Munich and more recently the Borussia Dortmund have already refused an arrival from the Lusitano. In addition, Manchester United have repeated several times publicly that their player will not leave this summer and will honor his contract until the end.

Ronaldo stays at Manchester United!

And this Sunday, an incredible announcement has just fallen. Pedro Almeida just reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo finally agreed to stay at Manchester United ! The Portuguese journalist adds that the recent arrival of Casemiro would have been of great importance in his decision. So we may be holding the end of the summer soap opera…