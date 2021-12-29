Mercato Toro, Lazzari idea: Zaza proposed to Lazio

TURIN – He’d be the right man to put in the right place. Manuel Lazzari , 28, is for sale. Maurizio Sarri he does not consider him suitable for his game and has given the green light to the company to find him a new location. […]. It is best expressed by “wide” to the full range in 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1, the scheme of Juric . In a team that focuses on the two outsiders it can make the difference. And how he can do it. Davide Vagnati she knows him well from having traveled all the way with him in the Spal . […] But deal with Claudio Lotito it’s not easy for anyone, let alone for Cairo who in the past had hard fights (see tampons and more) with the Lazio number one. There Lazio bought it in the summer of 2019 for 13.7 million euros plus bonuses and a Alessandro Murgia . An important operation that is around 15 million. It is clear that now the right fielder is worth less otherwise he would not be on the market but a protagonist of Sarri’s team: however, money is still needed. And in front of a good offer Lotito could forget the disagreements with Cairo. […]

The Zaza proposal

[…] However, there is some glimmer. Lazio is looking for a deputy Property given that Muriqi not convincing. And in Sarri – they tell us – he wouldn’t mind Zaza. The Lazio coach is convinced to relaunch him in style. Zaza-Lazzari exchange? Yes if the Taurus will add a nice nest egg of millions. With seven and eight plus the forward’s Policoro the operation could be concluded. Regardless of this possibility, the grenades could offer a loan with an important redemption right: in the next few days we will know more, it is useless to wait so long. […] Meanwhile Andreas Skov Olsen, 21, Danish, asked the Bologna to be sold because it does not fit in the new system of Mihajlovic. […] The characteristics of the player go perfectly with the Juric game but at the moment the grenade objectives are other. Vagnati is closely following what is happening in Bologna but the priority is the outside: right or left, it doesn’t matter. It is true that there will not be Aina (left) for the Africa Cup of Nations but someone like Lazzari would make a difference.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport