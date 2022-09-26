Mercato: Towards a resounding thunderclap for Cristiano Ronaldo
Posted on September 26, 2022 at 06:00 by Thomas Bourseau
Cristiano Ronaldo was the hit of the summer. Not wishing to stay at Manchester United, judging that the workforce was not at the level to be competitive in all competitions, the Portuguese finally stayed in the north of England, for lack of anything better. However, a contract extension cannot be ruled out.
Throughout the summer transfer window, cristiano Ronaldo set the transfer market on fire. Indeed, the five-time Ballon d’Or would have made the decision to leave very early on. Manchester United who had not managed to validate his ticket for the Champions League campaign. From PSG at chelsea passing through the Bayern Munich and even by Borussia Dortmund, Ronaldo has been advertised in a good number of clubs.
Ronaldo was announced everywhere this summer, but did not move
However, for financial or tactical reasons, Cristiano Ronaldo did not find the shoe for him, despite the forcing of his agent. Jorge Mendes until the final days of the transfer window with the Napoli and the Milano AC. Under contract until the end of the season at Manchester United, cristiano Ronaldo will therefore be able to look elsewhere, unless he extends his contract to Manchester United ?
A surprise contract extension for Ronaldo?
According to information disclosed by ESPN, cristiano Ronaldo could still potentially remain a player of Manchester United next season. Indeed, a clause would have been included in his contract to extend it by one season if the various parties agreed. It remains to be seen whether, with United’s fine form in recent weeks, Ronaldo will decide to extend his adventure at Old Trafford. As le10sport.com revealed to you on July 13, Ronaldo did not enter into the plans of Luis Fields and the management of PSG. Case to follow.
