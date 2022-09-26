Football – Mercato

Towards a resounding thunderclap for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on September 26, 2022 at 06:00 by Thomas Bourseau



Cristiano Ronaldo was the hit of the summer. Not wishing to stay at Manchester United, judging that the workforce was not at the level to be competitive in all competitions, the Portuguese finally stayed in the north of England, for lack of anything better. However, a contract extension cannot be ruled out.

Throughout the summer transfer window, cristiano Ronaldo set the transfer market on fire. Indeed, the five-time Ballon d’Or would have made the decision to leave very early on. Manchester United who had not managed to validate his ticket for the Champions League campaign. From PSG at chelsea passing through the Bayern Munich and even by Borussia Dortmund, Ronaldo has been advertised in a good number of clubs.

Mercato: Huge surprise in sight for Cristiano Ronaldo? A thunderclap is possible https://t.co/yTdbK0BxGe pic.twitter.com/XrKoAmD8pc — le10sport (@le10sport) September 25, 2022

Ronaldo was announced everywhere this summer, but did not move

However, for financial or tactical reasons, Cristiano Ronaldo did not find the shoe for him, despite the forcing of his agent. Jorge Mendes until the final days of the transfer window with the Napoli and the Milano AC. Under contract until the end of the season at Manchester United, cristiano Ronaldo will therefore be able to look elsewhere, unless he extends his contract to Manchester United ?

A surprise contract extension for Ronaldo?