Mercato: Towards an incredible scenario for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Football – Mercato

Published on May 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. by The editorial staff

In difficulty with Manchester United, who will not play the Champions League next season, Cristiano Ronaldo arouses the greed of a European cador.

After a very complicated season for Manchester Unitedfinished in sixth place in Premier Leaguedoubts are emerging over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the Red Devils . The 37-year-old Portuguese international, who absolutely wants to play Champions League each year, will not be able to compete with the Mancunians, who failed to qualify. At the end of the contract in June 2023, the fivefold Ballon d’Or could leave the north of theEngland from this summer to compete once again for the cup with big ears, since a European cador is not insensitive to his talent.

Bayern are considering Cristiano Ronaldo