Mercato: Towards an incredible scenario for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo?
Football – Mercato
In difficulty with Manchester United, who will not play the Champions League next season, Cristiano Ronaldo arouses the greed of a European cador.
After a very complicated season for Manchester Unitedfinished in sixth place in Premier Leaguedoubts are emerging over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the Red Devils. The 37-year-old Portuguese international, who absolutely wants to play Champions League each year, will not be able to compete with the Mancunians, who failed to qualify. At the end of the contract in June 2023, the fivefold Ballon d’Or could leave the north of theEngland from this summer to compete once again for the cup with big ears, since a European cador is not insensitive to his talent.
Bayern are considering Cristiano Ronaldo
Indeed, according to information from the German football specialist Polo Breitner for RMCthe Bayern Munichwho already expressed interest a few days ago in Sadio Mane (liverpool), think to Cristiano Ronaldo in case of departures from Robert Lewandowski and or Serge Gnabry in the offseason. If he had hosted the end of the summer transfer window last year, CR7 may well do it again in 2022!
