Mercato | Transfers – PSG: Messi, Barcelona … Here is Paulo Dybala’s dream for the transfer window

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 6, 2022 at 6:10 p.m. by Amadou Diawara

While he would have fervent admirers in the four corners of Europe – and in particular at PSG and OM in France – Paulo Dybala would have a dream for his future. According to the Italian press, the Argentinian jewel would like to take over from Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona. However, Barça would not have come forward to recruit him.

At the end of the contract on June 30, 2022 with the Juventus, Paulo Dybala never managed to reach an agreement with his management. And while he hasn’t signed with any other club, the Argentinian gem is currently free. Nevertheless, Paulo Dybala would still have many avenues for its future.

Mercato: PSG, OM … It’s agitated behind the scenes for the transfer of Dybala https://t.co/l5H2wZgrv6 pic.twitter.com/mkA186q4e2 — le10sport (@le10sport) July 6, 2022

Paulo Dybala dreams of replacing Lionel Messi at Barça, but…

While he made the greatest happiness of the Juventus, Paulo Dybala would always have a huge popularity rating. Indeed, the Argentinian international would arouse the interest of French clubs, namely the PSG and theOMfrom English stables such as Manchester United, of the’Atletico de Madrid in Spain – but also Italian colossi, which are theInterthe A.C. Milan or Naples. However, the club of which dreams Paulo Dybala, it’s the FC Barcelona.

…Xavi hasn’t approached Paulo Dybala yet