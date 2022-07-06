Mercato | Transfers – PSG: Pushed towards the exit, Neymar is expected around the world

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 6, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. by Thomas Bourseau

At PSG, Neymar no longer seems to be unanimous and according to some media, a separation would be well received by both parties. Enough to allow a good number of clubs interested in the profile of the Brazilian international to look into his situation, whether in England or on the other side of the Atlantic.

This Tuesday, Neymar surprised everyone. As well as Marquinhos, Lionel Messi and Keylor Navasthe Brazilian made his big comeback to training for the PSG six days before the resumption date set for South American players. And for the case of Neymar, it is doubly a surprise in view of its situation in the Paris Holy–German. Although an automatic clause in his contract automatically activated on July 1 now binds him to the capital club until June 2027 as le10sport.com revealed to you in May 2021, Neymar no longer seems to be welcome PSG according to the words of its president Nasser Al–Khelaifi for The Parisian who wants to put an end to the era of rhinestones and sequins in Paris.

Chelsea thrilled with the idea of ​​welcoming Neymar

“Neymar has to go to Chelsea. If that happens, it will be for the best. For the moment, I don’t know anything, but I hope it will happen”. Last week, Thiago silva took advantage of an interview with the Brazilian press to encourage his former teammate to PSG to join him at chelsea. For The Evening Standard the protege of Thomas Tuchel at the Blues to know mason mount was questioned by the major changes brought about by the takeover of chelsea by Todd Boehly and the potential arrivals of Neymar or even of Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea. “It’s a new era, so we’re all very excited, and every time a new season comes around, you’re excited about what’s possible. I can’t wait to see what will happen.”

In Newcastle, a first-choice place is promised to Neymar and Manchester, to replace Ronaldo

Countryman of NeymarBrazilian striker Joelinton is ready to give up his number 10 so that the star of the PSG wears the tunic of Magpies by signing in favor of Newcastle. “We can make room for him of course. He is an idol, he is huge in the world of football. The invitation is made. Ney, if you listen to this, you can come. I can run for you. I hope the coach will call him. Number 10 is there and waiting for him. I will send a message to Bruno (Guimaraes). Bruno has his contact, he can send him a message inviting Neymar to play here”. Monday, ESPN revealed that Manchester United would be ready to set the transfer window on fire with the recruitment of Robert Lewandowski or of Neymar if Cristiano Ronaldo had just been transferred before the end of the transfer window.

Back to basics in Santos?

As UOL Sports affirmed it, relying on the words ofAndres Rueda, Neymar Pay and the president of Santos would stay in constant contact in case Neymar Jr. would become available for eventual return to Santosa club he left in 2013 for the heart rate Barcelona. “I often speak with Neymar’s father, we exchange ideas and it is part of our daily life. With this opportunity and what is happening with him at PSG, Santos will always leave the doors open and dream. When he left he said he would be back. We talked, we know it’s hard and it’s a dream. We’re talking, we’re going to keep talking and it’s a dream. My obligation is at least to try”.

Flamengo, the surprise guest?