Football – Mercato – Chelsea

Mercato: Tuchel fired by Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo originally?

Posted on September 7, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. by Jules Kutos-Bertin



On the departure of Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has been announced everywhere, especially at Chelsea. Finally, Thomas Tuchel gave up on the arrival of the Portuguese, a decision which would not have pleased Todd Boehly, the owner of the Blues, and which would have cooled relations with the German coach, fired on Wednesday.

Throughout the summer, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo did talk. Eager to leave Manchester United after a complicated season, the Portuguese was offered all over Europe. But for each club, the result was the same. Results, Cristiano Ronaldo had no choice but to stay Manchester Uniteda decision by default… especially since he continues to sit on the sidelines.

Cristiano Ronaldo was close to Chelsea

Among the clubs he has been close to are chelsea. Looking for a striker throughout the transfer window until the late arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangthem Blues have long been associated with the Portugal international. In the end, Cristiano Ronaldo did not come to chelseasimply because Thomas Tuchel didn’t want it. And obviously, this decision was not unanimous internally…

“He will destroy the state of mind in my dressing room”

According to information from Image Sport , Thomas Tuchelfired this Wednesday, should his departure to his cold relations with Todd Boehlythe new owner of chelsea. And the non-coming of Cristiano Ronaldo would be at the origin of this broken link with Tuchel. Tempted by Cristiano Ronaldo, Todd Boehly came up against the categorical no of the German technician. ” He’ll destroy the mood in my locker room “, would have dropped Thomas Tuchel. What did not really please the new boss of chelsea who, in addition to the poor results, was able to use this argument to turn the page.

TRUE✅ Todd Boehly fired Thomas Tuchel with the words: „We want to make a new start“. Tuchel was totally surprised and shocked @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 7, 2022

Todd Boehly wanted to make “a fresh start”