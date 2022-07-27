Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: Tuchel played a very nasty trick on Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on July 27, 2022 at 10:10 p.m. by Thibault Morlain



Manchester United not playing the next Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to pack his bags. But we still have to find a base for the Portuguese. Announced everywhere, in the four corners of Europe, CR7 could have bounced back from Chelsea. But Thomas Tuchel would obviously have put his two cents in this file.

Where will play Cristiano Ronaldo for this 2022-2023 season? If the Portuguese is under contract with Manchester United, however, he would like to pack his bags. Despite the last meeting with his management, CR7 wouldn’t budge: he wants to look elsewhere in order to play in the Champions League. But where can Cristiano Ronaldo go? While theAtletico de Madrid and the Bayern Munich are currently the most popular destinations, chelsea could have achieved a big blow with the Portuguese.

An agreement with Chelsea

With its new owner, chelsea has already hit hard on this transfer window with the arrival of Raheem Sterling. And the Blues would have liked to bring Cristiano Ronaldo. For AS , Manu Sainz also ensured that CR7 reached an agreement with chelsea.

Tuchel blocks Cristiano Ronaldo

But why Cristiano Ronaldo is he not today a player of chelsea ? It would be because of Thomas Tuchel. As developed by the Spanish journalist, the coach of the Blues would have blocked the operation, thus opposing the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at chelsea.