Mercato: Varane is loose on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Mercato: Raphaël Varane is loose on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

While under contract until June 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United at all costs, the Red Devils not playing in the Champions League next season. However, his team-mate Raphaël Varane begs the Portuguese international striker to please stay within the Mancunian ranks, praising his leadership qualities.

For several weeks, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo has shaken the transfer market. Indeed, the fivefold Ballon d’Or did not show up for the resumption of training with Manchester Unitedand wants to leave the English club, with whom he is nevertheless linked until June 2023. The striker’s desire to be transferred is explained by the fact that the red devils will not play in the Champions League next season after failing to qualify.

Whereas CR7 was announced in the sights of several European teams (FC Barcelona, ​​AS Roma, Chelsea, Bayern Munich), the current favorite to welcome the Portuguese international would be… theAtletico de Madrid. Invited to speak on the rumors of the departure of his teammate, Raphael Varane however, implores the star striker to stay within the Mancunian ranks.

