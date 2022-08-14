Mercato: Varane is loose on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo
Foot – Mercato – Manchester United
Mercato: Raphaël Varane is loose on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo
While under contract until June 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United at all costs, the Red Devils not playing in the Champions League next season. However, his team-mate Raphaël Varane begs the Portuguese international striker to please stay within the Mancunian ranks, praising his leadership qualities.
For several weeks, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo has shaken the transfer market. Indeed, the fivefold Ballon d’Or did not show up for the resumption of training with Manchester Unitedand wants to leave the English club, with whom he is nevertheless linked until June 2023. The striker’s desire to be transferred is explained by the fact that the red devils will not play in the Champions League next season after failing to qualify.
Mercato: Deprived of Mbappé, Real Madrid decides for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/LvG474KAXF pic.twitter.com/8AnT74QRxO
— le10sport (@le10sport) July 21, 2022
CR7 wants to leave
Whereas CR7 was announced in the sights of several European teams (FC Barcelona, AS Roma, Chelsea, Bayern Munich), the current favorite to welcome the Portuguese international would be… theAtletico de Madrid. Invited to speak on the rumors of the departure of his teammate, Raphael Varane however, implores the star striker to stay within the Mancunian ranks.
Varane asks him to stay
“This debate took place outside the locker room. We know its quality. And we know he’s very famous. So we know that a lot of people will talk about the performance of the team and how it performs. Cristiano is a great competitor. He’s a legend and he always helps the team, so obviously it’s very good to play with him.” declared the French central defender at the microphone of the BBC.