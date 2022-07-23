Mercato: What if Cristiano Ronaldo did OM a big favor in the transfer window?

Football – Mercato – OM

In recent hours, OM fans have been on fire about the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. If the Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United this summer, however, it seems very difficult to see CR7 land on the Canebière in the coming weeks. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo could possibly be of service to OM during this summer transfer window. Explanations.

Only one year after his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to pack his bags. The Red Devils not playing in the Champions League, the Portuguese would like to play this competition and would therefore be looking for a new club. Now it remains to find a destination. This situation thus gives ideas to the fans of theOM. Indeed, on social networks, Marseille supporters have launched the hashtag # RonaldOM in order to claim the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo on the side of the Vélodrome.

Direction Atlético de Madrid?

Given the means of theOMit seems impossible to bring Cristiano Ronaldo. Jorge Mendesagent of CR7, is however at work to find him a new club. While the Portuguese recently dreamed of joining the Bayern Munich to replace Robert Lewandowskihere it is now announced with insistence on the side of theAtletico de Madrid. After the real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo could join the Colchoneros. But this operation still has to be financially possible…

Griezmann sacrificed?

According to information from El Larguero , Jorge Mendes would be optimistic about the track leading to theAtletico de Madrid for cristiano Ronaldo. But it will therefore be necessary to make room economically and Antoine Griezmann could pay for it. As explained by the Iberian media, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo could be resolved with the departure of high-paying players like Griezmannwho is currently on loan from the FC Barcelona among the Colchoneros.

