Mercato: White in Lyon with Cristiano Ronaldo and a PSG executive in the suitcases?

Yilmaz or Malacia to replace Emerson?

The information must be taken with tweezers but a sweep could be prepared for OL. According to Le Quotidien du Sport, Peter Bosz could be replaced by Laurent Blanc with whom contact has never been broken with Jean-Michel Aulas for three years. The former PSG coach would not come alone to the Lyon bench.

“If it depended only on Jean-Michel Aulas, Blanc would already be in office, assure our colleagues. The two men have already spoken about the winter transfer window: Blanc is well informed and thinks that OL have a real shot to play for the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo! The possibility of a 6-month loan is being considered, but the CR7 salary poses a real problem. An interview has already taken place between club emissaries and Ronaldo’s agent, to try to find a solution. »

Still according to the media, Blanc conditions his arrival on the arrival of at least three players this winter: the names of AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana and PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe are mentioned.