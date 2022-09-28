Mercato: White in Lyon with Cristiano Ronaldo and a PSG executive in the suitcases?
Zapping Goal! soccer club OL – GOAL INFO! : Yilmaz or Malacia to replace Emerson?
The information must be taken with tweezers but a sweep could be prepared for OL. According to Le Quotidien du Sport, Peter Bosz could be replaced by Laurent Blanc with whom contact has never been broken with Jean-Michel Aulas for three years. The former PSG coach would not come alone to the Lyon bench.
“If it depended only on Jean-Michel Aulas, Blanc would already be in office, assure our colleagues. The two men have already spoken about the winter transfer window: Blanc is well informed and thinks that OL have a real shot to play for the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo! The possibility of a 6-month loan is being considered, but the CR7 salary poses a real problem. An interview has already taken place between club emissaries and Ronaldo’s agent, to try to find a solution. »
Still according to the media, Blanc conditions his arrival on the arrival of at least three players this winter: the names of AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana and PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe are mentioned.
🔥 EXCLUDED #OL
✔️ Laurent Blanc still in discussion with Jean-Michel Aulas
➡️ He thinks he can bring Ronaldo!#Ronaldo #JMA @JM_Aulas #soccer https://t.co/FnUXkZEavM pic.twitter.com/KWpvc01DHI
— ⚡️ Daily Sport ⚡️ (@QuotidienSport) September 27, 2022
to summarize
Peter Bosz in the hot seat of Olympique Lyonnais, Laurent Blanc could succeed him in the event of poor results to come. The 98 world champion could even come well accompanied by Cristiano Ronaldo and other players.