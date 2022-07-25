Mercato: why Cristiano Ronaldo still hasn’t left Manchester United?

Marca unveiled this Monday the reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo has still not managed to leave Manchester United.

It is certainly the soap opera of the moment on the transfer market. Back last summer at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo already wants to leave the Mancunian club during this summer transfer window. The Portuguese wants to play in the Champions League next season, but the Red Devils will play in the Europa League. Only problem, CR7 is struggling to find a base. And this Monday morning, the Spanish press revealed the reasons why the former Real Madrid striker has still not joined a new club.

Marca indeed explains that there is first of all the colossal salary of the player (around 30 million euros annually), which has cooled several suitors. Even if he is ready to make sacrifices, these are difficult fees for most clubs to assume. But this is not the only reason, since the Spanish media also reveals that in the entourage of the Portuguese, some people are pushing for him to stay at Manchester United. The latter, very influential with the striker, believe that the Red Devils are already a great club and that he can help them return to the top.

The last reason has to do with his history with Real Madrid. Indeed, in recent days, the Portuguese has been announced with insistence on the side of Atletico, historic rival of the Merengues. And joining the Colchoneros may be a betrayal of his former club. In addition, CR7 hesitates because of the reception that the Matelassiers supporters could give him. Anyway, Marca end their post by claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo is hugely appealing to Diego Simeone.

