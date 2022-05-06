Mercato: Zidane, Messi, Pogba … the Doha project to retain Mbappé is revealed!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Lukaku, an idea that is gaining ground

Where will Kylian Mbappé (23) play next season? The question has been on everyone’s lips for months but the answer will probably not be known before the end of the season. For the time being, the PSG striker is waffling despite the diligent courtship of Real Madrid. In the meantime, the Qataris have pulled out all the stops by offering him, according to Le Parisien, a net salary of 50 million! That wouldn’t be all. At the sporting level, the project will also evolve to convince Mbappé to stay at PSG.

Still according to Le Parisien, five players were thus labeled as out of project in 2022-2023: Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas, Layvin Kurzawa, Angel Di Maria and Colin Dagba. Neymar could almost be attached to this list of undesirables since Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and his superiors are asking huge questions about him. It’s unlikely at the moment, but a reasonable offer from another club would be considered….

Zidane already on recruitment?

Flagship recruits like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lionel Messi or even Sergio Ramos would, however, be integrated into the upcoming project. In the radius of arrivals, Paul Pogba would always be a priority. According to Nicolo Schira, Juventus Turin are well placed but their first track leads to PSG. The 2018 world champion knows that his current salary of €17m per year is off target for everyone and he would be ready to make concessions.

About the coach, Zinedine Zidane is still the No. 1 target of PSG leaders. According to PSG Inside, a meeting is even scheduled in Doha this week. If an agreement were reached, which is still very far from being done, Zizou would focus on young players with high potential and not stars who could last over time at the club. Among them: Aurélien Tchouaméni, Darwin Nuñez or Antony.

🚨 News @PSGInside_News . If agreement with Zidane and the #PSG (see you in Doha this week).#Zidane focuses on young players with high potential and not stars who could last over time at the club. Among them there is #Chouameni/#Antony/#Nunez/#Moukoko/#Isac etc… pic.twitter.com/EUhMr0IJjY – Paris Saint-Germain News 🇨🇵🗼 (@PSGInside_Actu) May 3, 2022