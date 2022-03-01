Mercedes 300 Messwagen, the Adenauer converted into a laboratory

Years ago, when technological advances were limited, ingenuity was everything, and proof of this is the Mercedes 300 Messwagen that the firm of the star has exhibited in its museum in Stuttgart. A one off what It was exclusively designed so that the engineers of the German brand could fine-tune the various prototypes in the 1960s. and which can be defined as a laboratory on wheelsas its name indicates (messwagen in German it means “measuring car”).

As its characteristic front reveals, to create the Messwagen a Mercedes 300 Adenauer (W168) was taken as a basis which was totally transformed from the B-pillar so that it could house the different measurement and data storage instruments at the rear of it. The reason why the 300 was thought of as a base was due to the need to have enough space to transport the bulky and heavy instruments, in addition to the fact that it had a 160 hp engine with which they could follow the tested car with some ease. Nevertheless, the top speed of the Messwagen was only 120 km/h for the 165 km/h of the original Adenauer.

All the information from the test car was collected in the Messwagen

So, he was given some large panoramic windows in the “work area”which caused some problems when the sun got hot even though they could be opened, plus a couple of small and uncomfortable wicker chairs for the engineers to sit on, a radio set and an electricity generator to power all those gadgets.

In this way, Mercedes engineers could make use of the highest technology of the time to fine-tune the brand’s new models, since in those years computers and data acquisition systems were too bulky and outdated to fit in the tested car. In addition, that extra weight would also falsify the results obtained, for example, those related to the behavior of the suspension or braking system.

Perhaps most curious of all, however, is the way data was sent from the test car to the lab. As can be seen in the Mercedes exhibition where the Messwagen appears just behind a 220 S (W111), a 30 meter long cable was used to connect both vehicles through which up to 14 simultaneous signals were transmitted. However, in most cases, these data were stored on a magnetic tape in our protagonist to later examine them quietly.

Therefore, the Mercedes 300 Messwagen was one of the most precious tools that Mercedes had for the development of its cars. from 1960 to the early 70’straveling many kilometers on the Untertürkheim test track and also on the open road, because as seen in the images, the Messwagen was registered (S-MH 867) to be able to circulate on public roads.