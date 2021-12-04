Mercedes A-Class restyling 2022, snow test – Auto World

Low temperature test for the restyling of Mercedes A-Class. The compact of the German brand will be the protagonist of a facelift that will debut in 2022 and after an initial phase of development carried out in recent months, the three-pointed star brand has brought the forklifts to the roads of Northern Europe to put them to the test in more conditions. rigid. The spy photos that have captured the future A-Class show the car with the classic cover stickers, concentrated in particular on the front and rear where the main innovations will be concentrated.

In the front there will be room for the renewed optical groups that have also been adopted at the rear. The front mask has been profiled, with a chrome plating that will make it even more modern in order to ultimately lengthen the appeal of this model whose second generation was launched in 2018. Also new will be the grille that will adopt the solutions of the latest models launched by the German brand. The rear bumper also appears to have a different design, with the lower part enjoying some design changes. The greater the differences should be for the AMG versions, which will enjoy some sporting elements.

Important news also from the point of view of the engines: the restyling of Mercedes A-Class it could abandon the petrol engines of Renault origin for a new line of co-developed and electrified Mercedes-Geely units. It is unclear, however, whether this transition will be immediate or will switch first to the 1.5-liter mild-hybrid 4-cylinder units of the new C-Class. The diesel units should be based on the 2.0-liter four-cylinder while the PHEV version should remain unchanged. Some changes also concerned the interior of the passenger compartment and in particular for the dashboard trim, which will also include the new MBUX infotainment system, with a revised approach to the touch controls that will adapt to the interior design language shown on the new S-Class and C-Class