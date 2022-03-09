Mercedes: a truly futuristic 2022 Safety Car for F1 – Formula 1

Among the numerous innovations that will be introduced in Formula 1 in the 2022 world championship, there will also be the cars that will be used to guarantee the safety of the drivers on the track during the next 23 Grands Prix scheduled. More specifically, the upcoming season will see the use of a new model of Safety Carnamely theAMG GT Black Seriesagain led by the German Bernd Mayländerwhich has held this role continuously since 2000. Unlike the last few seasons, the car will feature more advanced tools than those available in recent championships, starting with reports to pilots that will have to stay behind the car.

In this regard, the historic bar placed above the roof of the car will disappear – for aerodynamic reasons – which will be replaced by a system of 13 small LED lights integrated in the rear spoiler. Seven of these will flash in the center when needed, while the others will always remain fixed on the outer edges. There will also be lights in the front, with the latter positioned above the windshield. If the LEDs were orange, they will communicate the absolute prohibition of overtaking, unlike the green ones, which will warn the drivers to prepare to return to normal conditions on the track. Moreover, always in the rear part of the car, there will also be two micro cameras that will allow Mayländer – and his co-pilot Richard Darker – to be able to analyze the images transmitted live inside the on-board computer, with other shots that can be chosen by the international direction for live television.

Also perfected the interior of the standard AMG GT Black, which will include the rollover protection and further reinforcements for the seat beltsthese last to six points as per the new FIA regulations. To this, they also add two tablets in the center console, useful for Darker in order to analyze the times and positions of the pilots. In conclusion, the car will also have the ‘sorting system’, characterized by the presence of three colored LEDs and a GPS that will provide information in real time on the sections of the track where the flags are displayed. Finally, one will also be introduced ‘medical spy’which will notify the Safety Car to take action in cases where a accident on the track exceeds a certain critical threshold of force G.