Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + debuts in Italy with prices from 175,580 euros

The automaker announces that new AMG electric models will arrive in the future based on the new AMG.EA platform. Let’s summarize the main features of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +.

New Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + debuts in Italy. The first fully electric AMG was unveiled at the 2021 Munich Motor Show where we got to see it up close. This exclusive model in our country is offered in a single set-up that includes the MBUX Hyperscreen system , 21-inch wheels and AMG nappa leather upholstery. The price of the high-performance electric flagship of the German brand is within the reach of a few. It starts, in fact, from 175,580 euros .

The powertrain consists of two electric motors that allow you to have the 4MATIC all-wheel drive + AMG Performance which always distributes the driving force optimally, in any driving condition. The electric flagship has 484 kW (658 hp) with a torque of 950 Nm. By choosing the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package, maximum power in RACE START mode with booster function rises up to 560 kW (761 hp). The torque, on the other hand, reaches 1,020 Nm.

In the version with 484 kW (658 hp), the car is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds (with the battery at 80% capacity). The maximum speed is limited to 220 km / h. With the optional package that allows for more power, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + goes from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.4 seconds (always with the battery at 80% capacity) and reaches a top speed electronically limited to 250 km / h.

The battery has a capacity of 107.8 kWh and can be recharged in direct current up to a maximum power of 200 kW. The autonomy declared by Mercedes, according to the WLTP cycle, is 526-580 km. Inside, obviously a lot of luxury with top-level finishes. And as mentioned at the beginning, there is also no lack of technology thanks to the presence of the advanced MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system. Customers will be able to customize the car thanks to the presence of different packages and accessories.