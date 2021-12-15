Business

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + debuts in Italy with prices from 175,580 euros

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

New Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + debuts in Italy. The first fully electric AMG was unveiled at the 2021 Munich Motor Show where we got to see it up close. This exclusive model in our country is offered in a single set-up that includes the MBUX Hyperscreen system, 21-inch wheels and AMG nappa leather upholstery. The price of the high-performance electric flagship of the German brand is within the reach of a few. It starts, in fact, from 175,580 euros.

The automaker announces that new AMG electric models will arrive in the future based on the new AMG.EA platform. Let’s summarize the main features of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +.

The powertrain consists of two electric motors that allow you to have the 4MATIC all-wheel drive + AMG Performance which always distributes the driving force optimally, in any driving condition. The electric flagship has 484 kW (658 hp) with a torque of 950 Nm. By choosing the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package, maximum power in RACE START mode with booster function rises up to 560 kW (761 hp). The torque, on the other hand, reaches 1,020 Nm.

In the version with 484 kW (658 hp), the car is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds (with the battery at 80% capacity). The maximum speed is limited to 220 km / h. With the optional package that allows for more power, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + goes from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.4 seconds (always with the battery at 80% capacity) and reaches a top speed electronically limited to 250 km / h.

The battery has a capacity of 107.8 kWh and can be recharged in direct current up to a maximum power of 200 kW. The autonomy declared by Mercedes, according to the WLTP cycle, is 526-580 km. Inside, obviously a lot of luxury with top-level finishes. And as mentioned at the beginning, there is also no lack of technology thanks to the presence of the advanced MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system. Customers will be able to customize the car thanks to the presence of different packages and accessories.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Electric yes electric no: Dacia takes the pulse of Europeans

1 week ago

Tim, the shares fly on the stock exchange (+ 27%) but remain well below the price offered by Kkr. Vivendi: “Insufficient supply”

3 weeks ago

how to have a non-repayable grant up to € 1,000

November 6, 2021

Fiat 500, the model that evokes an Italian brand: the unique details

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button