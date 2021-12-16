Mercedes-AMG EQS 53: sports electric debuts in Italy – Buyer’s Guide

From Affalterbach to Italy with the speed guaranteed by 761 Hp of power. Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + arrives in the Italian market as the first fully electric ambassador of the Performance division. It is capable of transferring the performance that has always been guaranteed by AMG to zero-emission gear, with the exclusive elegance typical of the Mercedes brand. The heart of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC + is the drive with two motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear axle, which enables AMG 4MATIC + Performance all-wheel drive. It is capable of fully variable traction distribution to ensure optimum traction in any driving condition.

The basic version reaches a total power of 484 kW (658 hp), the maximum torque of the electric motors is 950 Nm. With the DYNAMIC PLUS AMG package, available on request, the maximum power in RACE START mode with booster function rises up to 560 kW (761 hp). The maximum torque of the electric motors in this case increases up to 1,020 Nm. The performance indicates 3.4 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h with a charge level of at least 80%, and maximum speed limited to 250 km / h. With standard equipment, however, the AMG EQS accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h (at least 80% charge level) in 3.8 seconds. Here the maximum speed is limited to 220 km / h. The first Mercedes-AMG series model with battery electric drive is available in Italy in a single, exclusive version featuring Hyperscreen, 21 ” wheels and AMG nappa leather seats. The list price starts at 175,580 euros.