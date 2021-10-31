Mercedes-AMG SL, the return of the sporty and aggressive icon

Today we are witnessing the return of Mercedes-AMG SL, the elegant roadster in 2 + 2-seater configuration, perfectly at ease even in everyday use, which for the first time transfers power to the road with all-wheel drive. The sporty nature is reinforced by cutting-edge solutions, by the presence of the 4.0-liter AMG twin-turbo V8 engine, a technical kit that guarantees a driving experience of the highest level.

A little less than 70 years ago it saw the light in Stuttgart a sportswoman destined to immediately become a legend. In fact, the first SL was born, a racing sports car suitable for road use. Shortly after its debut in 1952, the 300 SL (internal designation W194) slipped a string of victories on circuits around the world.

The successful racing car was followed in 1954 by the 300 SL (W198), a sports version of the series, which due to its unusual doors was nicknamed “Gullwing” or “Gullwing”. In 1999 a jury of journalists from the specialized press elected it “Sports car of the century”. Almost seventy years of evolution have marked the transition from the thoroughbred racing to the luxury open sports car. Today, with the new Mercedes-AMG SL, the House takes another step forward, combining the sportiness of the original SL with the utmost in elegance and technological excellence.

The car has a sensational design, featuring the latest technology and excellent road handling, the SL sets new standards in the luxury sports segment. The design shows the perfect balance of three elements: the modern Mercedes-Benz design philosophy of sensual purity, the typical AMG sportiness and the characteristic details that respectfully quote a tradition, that of SL. The two power domes on the bonnet are one of many tributes to the first generation of the sensational SL sports car. The alternating play of light and shadow makes the car appear low and light.

The new SL mounts the 4.0-liter AMG twin-turbo V8 in two power levels. The engines are hand built according to the “one man, one engine” principle at the Affalterbach headquarters. On the top-of-the-range model SL 63 4MATIC + the engine delivers 430 kW (585 HP) and provides a maximum torque of 800 Nm. The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h occurs in just 3.6 seconds, the top speed is 315 km / h. On board the SL 55 4MATIC +, which will not be marketed in Italy, the V8 dispensa 350 kW (476 HP) of power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h is accomplished in 3.9 seconds, while the top speed is 295 km / h.