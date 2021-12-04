Mercedes approved a 60 billion euro plan. The focus is on the electric

Daimler’s supervisory board approved the Mercedes strategic plan for the period 2022-2026. At the same time, it also gave the green light to the strategy that will lead the manufacturer to be an electric-only brand by the end of the decade where market conditions will allow it. After the spin-off of Daimler Truck, Mercedes will focus only on the field of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

The plan signed by Daimler’s supervisory board foresees investments from 2022 to 2026 of 60 billion euros. The approval reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainably achieve the strategic and economic goals communicated in October 2020 and reaffirmed in July of this year, including those concerning the acceleration of the electrification process. The German brand adds that, although destined to remain at high levels, the expenses in research and development for the electrification of the range, those for digitization and those for autonomous driving should decrease.

To achieve the economic objectives it will aim to increase net vehicle revenues. Additionally, a gradual shift to a direct selling model is being sought. The increase in revenues from digital services also supported the economic results.