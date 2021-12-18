Mercedes-Benz, agreement with European dealers: we are moving towards the agency model

There Mercedes has reached an agreement with the association representing its dealers, the FEAC (Fédération Européenne des Amicales de Concessionnaires Mercedes-Benz), to introduce the so-called agency model in Europe. The new distributive paradigm is the same as the Stellantis group intends to pursue for its European dealers and expects, broadly speaking, that dealers become mere intermediaries between the manufacturer and customers: they will mainly have representative functions and will be responsible for providing basic services such as vehicle delivery or repair, while all the negotiation part, with the relative promotions, and the inventory management are the prerogative of the manufacturer.

Model already tested. Mercedes-Benz has already tested its agency model in Sweden, Austria, South Africa and India and plans to introduce it in Germany and the UK in 2023. “The starting point for changing our sales model is the changed behavior of our customers in a digital world. We want to make interaction with our customers as easy as possible. No matter if digital or physical. The agency model supports us in networking all points of contact, without solution continuity, “explains sales manager Britta Seege.” We have ambitious goals that we want to achieve together with our sales partners: by the end of 2023, more than 50% of the new Mercedes-Benz vehicles available in Europe should be sold through the agency model “.

More freedom for customers. According to the Stuttgart-based company, the new model will allow customers to have “even more freedom of choice”, regardless of whether they want to exchange ideas with product experts in the dealership, obtain information and conclude the purchase agreement online or enter contact with sales partners both digitally and physically. Additional benefits include greater price transparency and an even wider online selection of vehicles, while for dealers the agency model offers the opportunity to focus more on customers and their customers than before. support.