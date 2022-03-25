Mercedes Benz on fire because of Kristen Stewart

The Academy Award nominee for her leading role in Spencer (2021) has accumulated moments to remember in front of the cameras. Whether in movies or in collaborations for other arts such as music, the Californian has known how to stand out. One of her appearances involves the German brand. Do you know what we’re talking about? Clear doubts below.

Kristen Stewart He is not one of those celebrities who make his life a kind of reality through social networks. If you hardly know for sure a Mini Cooper and a Toyota Tacoma pickup among the cars he has chosen during his years of fame.

Her forte with the motor world seems to be in the category of the classics, which does not mean that the actress, Oscar-nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer (2021), treasure a collection of retro models or something like that. It is enough for him with certain participations in front of the camera to demonstrate that his style goes through that section.

In movies, but especially in musical collaborations, Stewart has given us epic moments at the wheel of great classics of the automotive industry. In one of those performances, with Kristen playing the rebel without a cause better than anyone else, the one who suffers mercilessly is a Mercedes Benz from the 80’s.

Mercedes Benz W126 S-Class on fire in the Rolling Stones video clip. Source: IMDb.

It is a copy of the Mercedes-Benz W126, an elegant sedan launched on the market in 1979 as the second generation of the German brand’s S-Class. At video clip of Ride ‘Em on Down (2016), by the Rolling Stones, this classic Mercedes literally appears on fire while Kristen Stewart runs endlessly through the streets of Los Angeles in an impeccable Ford Mustang.

The W126 broke into the 1980s as a replacement for the W116, another S-Class intended for the firm’s luxury models. He quickly imposed conditions for receiving unprecedented distinctions from well-known magazines: in 1981, the Australians from Wheels Magazine made him the first luxury car to be named Car of the Year.

For Kristen Stewart and the Rolling Stones, the only award that the Mercedes Benz W126 deserves seems to be fire. Of course, for the market and promotion, what could be better than setting one of your vehicles on fire in a video that has remained in the memory of critics thanks to the vertiginous participation of the Californian actress. Wink or provocation towards the German brand?

The video clip of Ride ‘Em on Down with the Mercedes Benz on fire