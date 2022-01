Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: range, interior and electric battery

Over 1,000 km of autonomy and less than 10 km / h / 100 km. Being an electric one, the specifications provided above all a primacy in terms of autonomy: with the standard EQS already reached 780 km and 15.7 kWh / 100 km, here the bar rises up to over 1,000 km and less than 10 kWh / 100 km. For those who are still passionate about the twentieth century this is the equivalent of 1.0 l / 100 km, the ambitious goal that Volkswagen achieved with the incredible two-seater XL1 plug-in hybrid diesel produced in 250 units between 2013 and 2015 and approved for just 21 g / km in the old nedc cycle. To achieve this ambitious goal, Mercedes Benz set up a project from the blank sheet, overturning all standardized concepts and leaving the technicians, also coming from Formula 1 and Formula E, the freedom to experiment. First, it was decided not to work on battery capacity, but to prioritize everything around them: energy density, aerodynamics, friction reduction, software development and total mass, without forgetting sustainability.

From white sheet to 1,750 kg total. The platform anticipates the future MMA and adopts the new rear structural fusion in Bioneqxx aluminum, while the batteries of less than 100 kWh with 900 volt electrical system they weigh 30% less (495 kg including OneBox control electronics) and take up 50% less space than the current generation used on the EQS. The sinuous body in lightened aluminum MS1500 in alubeam silver color with rose gold accents and fairing rear wheels, which recalls the racing cars and prototypes of the brand’s heritage, has made it possible to achieve a drag coefficient of only 0.17 (against 0.2 of the EQS taken as a benchmark) and many components were produced in 3D printing. The results obtained with the low resistance 20 “Bridgestone tires with magnesium rims, with lightened aluminum brake discs, which reduce the emission of dust by 90%, with active air intakes, are also fundamental. the mobile rear diffuser and the 117 solar panels on the roof with specific lithium batteries, capable of providing up to 25 km extra range per charge. The result is a car that weighs 1,750 kg in running order, against 2,510 empty of the EQS, even if the dimensions of the prototype are more collected: we know that the wheelbase is in fact 2.8 meters, while the length and width are not known. In reality there are many details that give the measure of the approach to the project: the rear tracks are in fact reduced by 50 mm compared to the front and the front section itself is smaller than in a compact model such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA.