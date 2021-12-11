Mercedes C-Class Station Wagon (2021), why buy it and why not

There are still those who want to travel fully loaded with a seat as close as possible to the asphalt and without accepting compromises in terms of elegance. With the 2021 Mercedes C-Class Station Wagon, the choice expands for them with a car that is as versatile as it is pleasant to drive and refined in on-board technology.

We tested it with what, most likely, is the engine that will be the most popular. This is the 220d, 4-cylinder turbo diesel combined with a 48V electric module. We discover it in this # Why buy it.

Pros and cons

We like it We do not like it Driving dynamics Touch keys Comfort Fifth place Digital Light Headlights Equipment to be expanded MBUX and on-board technology ADAS operation

Verdict 8.7 / 10

The latest generation of Mercedes C-Class Station Wagon changes completely to remain true to itself, that is, a tireless travel companion who, today more than ever, knows how to pamper those on board and involve those behind the wheel. A recipe that works, which elects it as the best C-Class ever and which demonstrates what it means to raise the bar in its segment.

Among the many technological solutions, the touch buttons on the spokes of the steering wheel, however, are the least convincing: they are not always precise and to be sure you have given the right input maybe you can get distracted. The plastics used in the center of the dashboard can still be improved, and finally we would have liked the USB sockets for the rear seats as standard: after all we are talking about a family one!

Dimensions, trunk and space

The C-Class Estate has never been this long. Thanks to those who sit in the back, of course, but also to those who want to load more: the minimum capacity of the trunk goes up by 30 liters. The electric tailgate is always standard. The low threshold is good for heavy loads, while the carpet is of good quality and regular shapes.

Under the loading surface there is still space for tools, bags and so on, including a folding box, but we would have liked at least a strap to keep the floor raised. The parcel shelf below does not enter, but on the other hand there is the roll-up dividing net. There is not even a charging socket, on the contrary there are rings, a side net and hooks at the top. To fold down the seats, in 40:20:40 configuration, there are no levers behind but directly on the backrests.

Access to the rear seats narrows towards the lower part. Once seated, there is plenty of space for the head and good for those over 1.90m tall. The central armrest is well done, as are the door panels covered with soft materials. In the center, however, the dimensions of the tunnel – really large – and the shape of the sofa suggest its use only in cases of luck. There are air vents, but no charging socket as standard.

Measures Out Length 4.75 meters Length 1.82 meters Height 1.45 meters Step 2.86 meters Inside Trunk 490 / 1,510 liters

Dashboard and controls

With the current generation of the C-Class in Mercedes they have managed to adopt, on a large-scale car, built on a large scale, a dashboard that knows how to convey a special feeling and that knows how to satisfy even after many times you get on board.

The central display towers over the driver and is set in an environment that can be enriched and customized with various choices of materials and inserts. An attention to detail enhanced by the configurable ambient lighting, also taken up on the ceiling light, which however also has a safety function as a warning for when the doors are opened and there is oncoming traffic.

It is the central part of the dashboard that certainly could have been enhanced more with soft materials. The front drawer is covered at the bottom and lockable with a key, while the two central compartments are deep and usable: the armrest hides 2 USB-C sockets, it is illuminated and covered, while under the retractable drawer there are cup holders, another socket and slot for induction charging. The quality of the door panels is also good, but the lower pockets are not lined.

Now that it has a vertical layout, MBUX further improves its ergonomics of use, becoming, in fact, among the best infotelematic systems on the market today. The fluidity is maximum, the resolution very high and the logic of operation simple and clear. It integrates as much as you could want, from online connected services with data traffic to updates over-the-air to integrate more and more new functions, some of which can be unlocked for a fee when you want.

It can be used with voice commands, rather precise and equipped with artificial intelligence, with touch or with the buttons on the right spoke. To access your profile you can also use your fingerprint and there is no shortage of Android Auto and Apple Carplay, wireless! It is true, the air conditioning is all digital but the touch controls remain fixed, always in their position, so it is not a problem to operate them even in gear. The user experience is completed with the digital dashboard, which can be customized both in the information shown and in the layout.

How it goes and how much it consumes

As anticipated, in test we had the 220d mild hybrid with 200 HP, then the 2.0 4-cylinder turbodiesel combined with a 48V electric module. The total torque is 440 Nm already starting from 1,800 rpm and, as the name of the Mercedes mild hybrid, EQ BOOST, suggests, there is actually an electrified boost capable of adding, when necessary, 15 kW, that is 20 hp, and 200 Nm.

The numbers are: 0-100 in just over 7 seconds and a top speed of 245 km / h. In addition to the data there is the driving experience, muffled when desired, with the engine that is barely perceived and a very high level of tuning with the 9-speed automatic gearbox, and gritty when needed, especially if Sport mode is selected. with Drive Select.

The Individual map is very interesting to sew on the various parameters such as delivery or steering calibration. On the test version the suspensions are not of the active type: not bad in most cases but, with these 18 ”wheels, on particularly damaged surfaces we would have expected an even smoother absorption.

Just as it is agile and composed between the curves, even in the city the C Station Wagon does everything to put at ease and to digest dimensions that are not just cities. The perimeter sensors work great, as is the resolution of the reversing camera. There is the Auto Hold function and if you want you can order the 4-wheel steering which at low speeds rotate in counterphase, increasing handling: a real treat for this segment. Finally, on the motorway, sound insulation is very good.

The intervention thresholds of the driving aid devices are not only effective (it is always perceived when perhaps the car signals the presence of pedestrians on the side, when pretensioning the belts or in the surgical corrections of lane centering) but also very natural. For example, the gentle braking of the Adaptive Cruise Control conveys the feeling that driving and assistance are well blended to give maximum safety.

There is also the assistant for automatic lane change, just insert the direction indicator and the car does it by itself, while the car we drove did not have the LED matrix Digital Light headlights, among the most advanced on the market and therefore not to be missed in the configuration. Furthermore, among the various safety systems, the one with the name Pre-Safe is so refined that it can move, through the seats, the bodies of the passengers towards the inside of the car, away from the side impact area. Or it can emit a sound through the speakers that prepares the eardrums for the din caused by an accident.

In the city it is about 12 km / l. In the suburban it is possible to do over 26, while on the motorway it is about 18 km / l. Consequently, the average is about 17 km / l, i.e. 5.9 liters per 100 km.

Proven version Motor 2.0 4-cylinder turbodiesel + 48V electric module Power 200 hp Couple 440 Nm Exchange 9-speed automatic Traction Rear

Prices and competitors

Assuming that all engines are mild-hybrid, the 200d with 163 HP starts at around 51,000 euros. The 220d of this test, on the other hand, was just under 53,000. For around 1,500 euros more you can have it with all-wheel drive, while the 265 bhp 300d starts at around 57,500 euros.

The 204 hp petrol 200 starts at around 52,500 euros, while the plug-in hybrid starts at just under 57,000 euros. Depending on the engine, there can be even six outfits, with a gap between the Business, the entry level, and the Premium Pro, the top, which exceeds 13,000 euros.

The rivals are of course BMW 3 Series Touring and Audi A4 Avant, but there is also the Volvo V60. It goes without saying that, as valid alternatives, there are SUVs in the same category, GLC to stay in the Mercedes house. Or, you can make a “middle” choice that does not make you give up the sleek line of a wagon or the ability to tackle dirt roads without fear of scratching the bodywork. In other words, considering a “reinforced” station like the C-Class All Terrain.