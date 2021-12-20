Mercedes C-Class Station Wagon, space and comfort with mild hybrid diesel

In 475 cm in length there is the most classic style of the Stuttgart family members combined with an increased rear roominess and a 490-liter luggage compartment. The surprise, however, lies in the roundness of operation of the 220 HP 2-liter engine combined with an always pleasant driving dynamics: in the price list from 50,768 euros.

The car world is in the hands of SUVs from the B segment to giants such as Audi Q8, Bmw X6 and Mercedes Gle, but wagons, or family cars as we like to call them in Italy, are far from extinct: the new C-Class SW 2021 is proof of how more space, low wheels and all the best of the manufacturer’s technology can still be a winning recipe for those looking for a travel companion for long trips or the family. Diesel, petrol and plug-in, the new C-Class SW can count on a well-diversified proposal in terms of engines and power, while even non-plug-in engines are equipped with the 48V on-board network. One of the great protagonists of this project is the new 2.0 l diesel engine OM 654 M. It is a unit belonging to a family of engines on which Mercedes has invested the beauty of 3 billion euros in development, and which will be the last internal combustion engine to leave the scene from the list. Combined with the mild hybrid network, which gives access to various tax benefits, it develops 220 hp and 440 Nm of torque already at 1,800 rpm, managed at best by another technical jewel, the 9G-Tronic converter gearbox. The price starts at 50,768 euros.

Mercedes C-Class SW 2021: how it is outside – The new generation grows in size and reaches 4.75 m in length, 1.82 m in width and 1.44 in height with a wheelbase of 2.86 meters. This translates into more lateral space than the previous generation C-Class with an increase of 2.2 cm for the front seat and 1.5 cm for the rear seat, which also gains 1.1 cm in height and 3.5. cm of room for the knees. The trunk, on the other hand, offers a capacity of 490 liters which can be extended to 1,510 liters when the sofa is reclined. The style is very similar to that of the E-Class and S-Class bigger sisters, evolving the style with a more sober look, but always refined and characterized by soft and pleasant lines. The headlights are full LED as standard and on request they can be supplied with matrix technology.

Mercedes C-Class SW 2021: how it is inside – A spaceship rather than a familiar one to do everything. The scenic impact given by the new infotainment system, or the second generation of the Mbux, makes the interior truly futuristic, but the user experience is by no means complicated. The system is updated online “over the air” like the recent smartphones and consists of two large screens: the 12.3 “digital dashboard and the 11.9” central screen which integrates well with the central tunnel, leaving space for adjustable air vents above it. As far as space is concerned, even the tallest passengers (up to one meter and 90 cm) can enjoy a lot of comfort, but it is always preferable to travel in fours because those who sit in the middle of the rear sofa have to deal with the accentuated step of the tunnel. central.

Mercedes C-Class SW 2021: how to drive – The experience behind the wheel of the new C-Class SW is almost impeccable. The excellent work in terms of aerodynamics makes this car capable of gliding through the air and, even at high speeds, the rustling is just a distant memory.There are no problems imagining long motorway transfers and, to help in this sense, also think about the engine and the gearbox. The first is very discreet, even if it is a diesel of not modest cubage, thanks to an excellent job has been done in terms of vibrations. The gearbox, on the other hand, is practically imperceptible in the various gear changes, and this is combined with a speed and readiness that make it pleasant to use even in manual, perhaps with the paddles behind the wheel. The second-level driving assistance systems, even more advanced than the previous generation, give the C-Class the possibility of cradling the driver and passengers even more on long journeys. The C-Class SW, however, is not just the motorway and home-school with children: the German technicians, in fact, have also done an excellent job when it comes to driving dynamics between curves and, by choosing the sport mode where I steer, suspensions, gearbox response and engine are sharpened, you find yourself behind the wheel of a very balanced car capable of making sportier dads stretch on the winding roads. The beauty is to be able to take advantage of rear-wheel drive to have a behavior that is always based on neutrality, but capable of making the driver feel that the thrust comes from the rear axle, with the front used only for the steering function. And this is where the C-Class family version stands out from any SUV in the same segment, as this driving pleasure is currently unattainable by high-wheeled models.

Mercedes C-Class SW 2021: price – As already mentioned, its range is mild hybrid for all engines, which includes two power steps for the 2.0-liter turbodiesel and a single 1.3-liter turbo petrol version. Prices start at € 50,768 for the 200d and go up to € 57,437 for the 300d while petrol costs € 52,466. Among the options not to be missed is the suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers and matrix headlights.

Like it: space like SUVs in the same segment – driving pleasure given by weight distribution and low center of gravity – technology of the larger E-Class and S-Class relatives;

Do not like: There will no longer be the Amg version with the bi-turbo V8 – policy on some accessories that we would have liked to have found as standard – comfortable rear space on long journeys for two people;

Mercedes Classe C 200d SW 2021: Technical sheet – Motor: 2.0 diesel mild hybrid; Maximum power: 220 Hp; Maximum torque: 440 Nm; Transmission: automatic 9 G-Tronic; Traction: 4Matic integral;

Performance: acceleration 0-100 km / h 7.5 seconds, maximum speed 242 km / h;

Consumption: 4.9 liters / 100 km in the combined cycle Wltp;

Dimensions: length 4.755 mm, width with mirrors closed 1.841 mm, height 1.44 mm, wheelbase 2.865 mm; trunk 490-1510 liters; weight in running order 1,800 kg;

Price: from 50,768 euros (Premium set-up)

