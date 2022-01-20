Mercedes CLK, 25 years ago the debut of Sacco’s masterpiece – Classiche

The Friulian Bruno Sacco he has spent practically his entire career in the Daimler world, and has designed cars that are more beautiful than the next. But few have achieved such enormous success as the first CLK, launched in January 1997 at the Detroit Auto Show. The short wheelbase coupe, this is the definition behind the acronym chosen by Stuttgart, over 230,000 units were produced and aroused such demand as to put Mercedes production in difficulty. Sacco worked closely with what can be considered his stylistic heir, Peter Pfeiffer.

The history of this car actually began in March 1993, when a prototype – called 500CE – was presented at the Geneva Motor Show – practically identical to the shapes then actually chosen for the CLK. In Detroit, CLK demonstrated how serious Mercedes-Benz was about breaking into new segments. The brand’s aim was to target additional and younger target groups with new vehicles and thereby strengthen its base in the market. Indeed, the A-Class and M-Class also debuted in 1997, followed by the CLK Cabriolet in 1998.

The elegant four-seater coupe, with a face characterized by four elliptical headlights – two large on the outside, two smaller on the inside – flanked by heavily molded fenders, caused a sensation. Peter Pfeiffer confirmed that Mercedes wanted to begin to understand, as early as 1993, where design could push its new image conceived for the third millennium. “We are not trying to create a crazy demonstration car, full of nonsense spectacle that causes short-term amazement but then disappears into oblivion after only a few events.“, Bruno Sacco also said. And indeed the new design came to stay.

Technically, the CLK was based in many respects on the C-Class sedan, including the floor. The common denominator between the various versions was the rich standard equipment, including traction control (TCS), exterior temperature display, leather steering wheel, remote trunk lid opening, heat-insulating glass and asymmetrical folding rear seat backrest to increase trunk space. The model range was wide ranging from the CLK 200 with four-cylinder engine (100 kW / 136 hp) to six cylinders for the CLK 430 (205 kW / 279 hp), in addition to the super sports car CLK 55 AMG (255 kW / 347 CV) with eight-cylinder engine. The car was also successful in sport, with several victories in the DTM.