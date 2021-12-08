Mercedes EQA, the new mobility with the class of all time – The Test by ANSA Motori

Combining the characteristics of purely electric mobility without giving up any of the peculiarities of the brand: with EQA, Mercedes has succeeded in its intent and has paved the way for a line of new generation cars that have nothing to envy to the thermal homologations of the three-star Star spikes.

Battery version of the GLA, with which it shares the lines and most of the interiors, EQA is the smallest of the fully electric SUVs of the Stuttgart company and is aimed at those who want a comfortable but not bulky car, refined without baroque and above all free to circulate at any time. To distinguish it from the GLA, the absence of a front grille – useless, on a car of this type, the air flow to the engine – which gives way to a mask that identifies the series and the led band that connects them the two headlights – here renewed – both at the front and at the rear. The headlights at the front are also enriched with a blue detail, which identifies the EQ series. 4.46 meters long, 1.83 wide and 1.62 high, EQA has a 66.5 kWh battery for a declared range of 426 km in the WLTP cycle. The three-phase asynchronous motor mounted on the front produces 190 HP of power, with 375 Nm of torque. It can be recharged in rapid columns with power up to 100 kW, where it goes from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Using an 11 kW wallbox, it takes just under six hours to bring the charge from 10% to 100%. Based on the flexible architecture of Mercedes Benz, EQA declares a combined power consumption of 17.7 kWh / 100 km with zero emissions in the WLTP cycle.

During the long test that ANSA Motori was able to carry out with the EQA 250, we found consumption not too far from those declared on mixed or city routes, where regeneration – with adjustable intensity – helps in favor of autonomy. On motorway routes, where the use of the brake is much less frequent, something is lost.

The total absence of noise and the specific optical groups are the distinctive prerogatives of EQA that differentiate it from the thermal homologue. What they share, however, is the identical step, the driving position, the gaze on the instrumentation, the feeling. The level of finishes remains high, with perfectly modular seats and a customizable digital dashboard.

The standard equipment of the EQA also includes the MBUX infotainment system. Standard features include High Performance LED headlights and an electric tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, 64-color lighting and a reversing camera.

On the road, you hardly feel the weight of the batteries positioned on the bottom and the behavior is agile, safe, without hesitation thanks also to a Cx of 0.28: particularly low for the category. Whipped on curving roads, it maintains the trajectory, does not yield to lying down or steering wanderings. The speed is limited to 160 km / h, which can be reached very easily for the benefit of safety but which guarantee agility when overtaking or when needed.

A car equipped with the latest technology and very easy to drive. Six versions of the EQA 250 in the list, and the same number are present for the more performing 300 and 350.

Prices from 51 thousand euros.