Mercedes eVito, even the Van variant today is electric

Totally updated electric motor and new battery with a useful capacity of 60 kWh: like the eVito Tourer, the eVito Van is now also electric. The zero-emission vehicle takes the place of the model successfully introduced to the market in 2018 and, by virtue of its significantly higher range of 242-314 kilometers, is aimed at more users in the freight sector.

Marketing of the new eVito begins, Klaus Rehkugler, Vice-President Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans, says: “I am proud to announce that the new Mercedes ‑ Benz eVito Van allows us to extend electric mobility to numerous further uses in the commercial sector and, thanks at its highest autonomy, we are now able to offer a solution also for suburban and rural areas ”.

There are many aspects for which the new version of eVito it differs from the previous one, while maintaining the characteristics of the battery electric van. The electric powertrain that drives the front wheels is the same, with a peak power of 85 kW. The Mercedes ‑ Benz eVito Panel Van is equipped with a water-cooled AC on-board charger with a maximum charging capacity of 11 kW.

The new Mercedes model is recharged via the CCS charging socket located in the left front bumper, thus giving the possibility to carry out fast charging with direct current (DC). Thanks to a maximum charging power of 50 kW available as standard or 80 kW on request, the eVito can be recharged from 10 to 80% in about 50 or 35 minutes at a DC fast charging station. The battery with a usable capacity of 60 kWh ensures a range of 242-314 kilometers (WLTP).

The new model today delivers different recovery levels to charge the battery while driving, thanks to an intelligent operating strategy. Furthermore, thanks to three different driving programs, each customer can choose between maximum comfort and maximum autonomy according to their needs, by pressing a button while driving.

The space inside the vehicle is completely available, as the battery has been placed in the underbody floor. Like the Tourer version, the new eVito Van boasts a very extensive standard equipment with 17-inch wheels, heated driver seats, multifunction steering wheel with trip computer or DC charging up to 50 kW. Numerous safety and driver assistance systems are standard.