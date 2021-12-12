Mercedes F1 complaint: what happens now. First appeal rejected – Sport – Formula1

Rome, 12 December 2021 – The never-ending story of this crazy season of Formula 1 it may not have ended on the finish line of the Abu Dhabi GP. A double complaint from Mercedes after today’s race. The first was rejected, the decision on the second complaint is now awaited by the FIA ​​judges. In the meantime, just before 20, he tweeted: “Verstappen world champion”, without however referring to the second appeal which still, in theory, hangs on the verdict.

Complaints

The first protest was rejected by the FIA ​​judges. It had as its object a maneuver by the Dutchman: according to Mercedes Max it would have violated article 48.8 of the Fia sporting regulations which provides for the safety car ban on overtaking another car on the track, with some exceptions. A few seconds before the restart and that last thrilling lap, Verstappen joined Lewis Hamilton with the front wing, perhaps putting himself in front for a few moments (and centimeters). For the stewards there are no details to accept the appeal.

Abu Dhabi F1 GP: Leo Turrini’s report cards. Verstappen to scream, Latifi anti hero

Waiting now for the second complaint decision which directly targets the “finish order”: an alleged violation of article 48.12 of the FIA ​​Sporting Regulations is involved, which describes how the race direction can determine who can split under the Safety Car regime. What happened on the track: just before the restart, the management decided that the five cars lapped between Hamilton and Verstappen could overtake the Safety Car. Those behind Verstappen were not allowed to do so.

Then the cards: Article 48.12 describes how the cars must drive safely after disengaging and the paragraph ends as follows: “Unless the race director still deems the presence of the Safety Car necessary, once the last lapped car has overtaken the leader, the Safety Car will return to the pits at the end of the next lap. “Which apparently would not have happened. And if the safety car had completed that extra lap, the 58th, the last lap we all admired would probably not be existed, with Hamilton first and champion.

What happen

And now? Verstappen’s victory, given the complaints, has not yet been formalized. Mercedes has entrenched itself in silence pending the FIA ​​pronouncement. Toto Wolff he has already vented all his anger on the radio, probably mulling over what to do. “It’s not fair!”, He shouted disputing the decision to restart the race on the last lap after the intervention of the safety car. “Toto, they are called racing …”, the reply from the Australian race director Michael Masi.

Verstappen has been heard by the stewards, the verdict should arrive in the evening. However, this may not be exclusive. In fact, the German team seems willing, should the second appeal be rejected, to turn to the FIA ​​Court of Appeal in Paris. This means that today’s Verstappen win could remain “sub iudice” for days or even weeks.

For its part Max Verstappen for now he did not want to give too much weight to the Mercedes protests: “It is a bit of a summary of the whole season, I don’t have much to say”. Christian Horner, FIA team principal, limited himself to saying: “We have faith in the FIA”. Also noteworthy is the fair play, not taken for granted, by Hamilton who was among the first to congratulate him, then avoiding commenting on the appeals.

However, he had expressed doubts about the verdict immediately after his arrival George Russell, Williams driver and future companion of Hamilton in Mercedes next year. “This is unacceptable,” his tweet. “Max is an absolutely fantastic rider, he has had a great season and I can only have great respect for him, but what happened is absolutely unacceptable. I can’t believe everything we have just seen.”