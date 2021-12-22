Mercedes: Hamilton is not retiring, but continues

Lewis Hamilton does not retire. After the pause for reflection requested of Mercedes following the disappointment in Abu Dhabi, the seven-time world champion will be regularly at the start of the 2022 season with the # 44 Mercedes.

In truth, the British driver has never expressed the will to hang up his helmet, since it was Toto Wolff, team principal of the Brackley team, who fueled the doubt that Lewis could have stopped after the controversial season finale that he brought Max Verstappen to his first drivers world title.

Hamilton will not shy away from the two-year contract that is in force and will, therefore, be alongside George Russell, the young Brit that the Star has called to replace Valtteri Bottas. Lewis will have to deal with a much more difficult teammate than the Finn: but after crossing the gloves with the Dutchman, he certainly does not fear the superiority of Russell who arrives at Brackley to forget the three years of purgatory at Williams, resuming the thread from that Sakhir GP last year where he showed the skills to go and win in Baharin at his debut race with the W11.

Obviously, no one has to make an announcement of a news that has never become official, but only whispered in the ear of Toto Wolff. The Austrian manager, but also the leaders of Daimler AG wanted certainties quickly to avoid reliving a situation that the team had already experienced in 2016 with Nico Rosberg.

As you will remember, the German world champion decided to leave Mercedes and F1 no longer having the energy to face once again a tough opponent like Lewis: Nico preferred to leave the scene at the height of his career.

It must be said that a large part of the Circus had gone into fibrillation hoping to get on the black arrow next year, but Hamilton has no intention of stepping aside, so he will still be Verstappen’s first challenger. The possible candidacy of a return for a year by Bottas was never taken into consideration, also because the eventual operation would not have been digested well by Fredric Vasseur and by Sauber.

Mercedes, therefore, can enjoy a peaceful Christmas after the stormy end of the championship determined by the controversial management of the safety car after the crash of Nicolas Latifi who became a victim of haters who even threatened him with death on social networks.