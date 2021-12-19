Mercedes in trouble, Toto Wolff’s plan B

It seems like yesterday and it has already been a week since the tumultuous last weekend of World 2021 from Formula 1 who crowned Max Verstappen as the new world champion in a heart-pounding finale full of twists. Thus putting an end to the domination of Lewis Hamilton and of Mercedes in was hybrid.

But those last few laps of Abu Dhabi, the management of the restart procedure behind the Safety Car, have not a little annoyed the team from Stuttgart and the English driver who seems to be seriously considering the idea of ​​retiring by throwing himself into a panic Toto Wolff which is forced in these hours to consider a series of alternatives.

Hamilton furious and disappointed: possible withdrawal hypothesis

In the early hours it was thought to deal with the usual cyclical joke about Lewis Hamilton every year at the end of the season from a couple of World Cups to this part. And instead the discussed outcome of the World Championship would be seriously testing the 7-time world champion’s desire to continue. That really, as his team principal Toto Wolff pointed out a couple of days ago, feels cheated of the title won by Verstappen.

Hamilton did not digest that overtaking on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP after the safety car, due to Latifi’s accident with 5 laps to go, brought together the group and the race director Michael Masi he had allowed only the cars between Max and Lewis to split by changing decision in a few moments. Furthermore, the Dutchman had new soft tires while the Englishman had hard ones with over 30 laps on the treads.

Hamilton beaten by the new FIA president

As if that were not enough to worsen the situation there would also be the words of the new elected president of the FIA Mohammed Bin Sulayem who announced in his first interview from the number of the Federation possible sanctions against Hamilton for giving up in protest at the FIA ​​Award Gala.

“As a former driver, I understand that he is very disappointed, but we can’t just ignore the rules”

Mercedes displaced by the possible withdrawal of Hamilton: the situation, Bottas or De Vries

Mercedes has so far supported Hamilton in everything, first withdrawing the appeal and giving up the appeal legally on the outcome of the championship but also providing that harsh reprimand complete with a video by Toto Wolff in which Masi wands for the management of the Abu Dhabi final. Now the team principal of the German team is having to manage this hot potato.

Losing Hamilton for Mercedes would be a huge blow. Especially in the last few races of this year Hamilton proved to be still the best. What’s more, next year Mercedes will have an almost rookie, George Russell who, however, promises well at least to see his only GP in silver, in Bahrain 2020.

Bottas or De Vries for after Hamilton. The simple choice would be to promote Nick de Vries, Formula E champion for Mercedes and third Brackley driver. But there is a more continuous hypothesis under consideration. As reported by the Corriere della Sera Valtteri Bottas he would have already applied to immediately re-route to Brackley leaving theAlfa Romeo with which it signed a three-year agreement. Toto Wolff would be thinking about it as the Finn knows the team, has experience and would be the ideal hen of Russell’s talent. At that point Mercedes would send De Vries to Alfa as a “refund”.

