Mercedes is the first in the world to receive approval for an autonomous driving system

Mercedes-Benz has obtained permission from the German transport authority to put cars with a level 3 autonomous driving system or, as Mercedes calls it, conditionally automated driving system on the road. The new Drive Pilot, this is the name of Mercedes technology, will debut next year on the S-Class and EQS and will allow the driver to take his hands off the wheel, leaving the command to the driver assistance system, based on radar, lidar, microphones , video cameras, microphones and even humidity sensors. The heart of the technology, however, is also the precise positioning of the vehicle on high-definition maps. This is not a secondary aspect because the homologation obtained in Germany is bound to the use of Drive Pilot on suitably mapped road sections and within a geo-localized perimeter.

It will be possible to take your hands off the wheel and get distracted, but only in certain specific circumstances

The authorization obtained by Mercedes is subject to further restrictions. The driver can in fact take his hands off the wheel and even take his eyes off the road, but only when the car is moving on highways and fast roads in traffic conditions and at a maximum speed of 60 km / h (remember that in Germany, on long stretches of autobahns, there are generally no maximum speed limits). The roads where it will be possible to use the advanced driving assistance system will therefore be geo-referenced on the vehicle navigation system and the authority has identified over 13,000 km on the national territory. However, the news is very important. This is the first case of a level 3 autonomous driving system to be approved in Europe and the authorization granted to Mercedes could lead the way for the systems of other car manufacturers in other European countries as well.