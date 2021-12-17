Mercedes Italia previews the AMG SL in Rome. The balance sheet of 2021

It was supposed to be the classic year-end conference where Mercedes Italy communicated the goals achieved in 2021 and expectations for the future. Instead, the carmaker gave a nice surprise to everyone who attended the event by previewing the new AMG SL, the roadster that had made its debut at the end of October 2021. It is a car entirely made by AMG which will arrive in dealerships in the course of April 2022 (prices not yet disclosed). A car that has been developed to entertain in the curves thanks to a set-up with attention to the smallest details. The new Mercedes-AMG SL features a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine which is offered in two power levels: 350 kW (476 hp) with 700 Nm of torque and 430 kW (585 hp) with a torque of 800 Nm. reach 315 km / h top speed and accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.6 seconds.

These snapshots taken on the fly when the veils have been removed from the roadster already suggest the beauty of this gem on 4 wheels. Our only regret is that we have only briefly been able to see it from life. In fact, we can’t wait to be able to get on it, to drive it and to tell you how it goes.

In 2021, for the moment, 45,000 cars were registered in Italy. The electrification project of the German brand is well known. This commitment can already be seen in the sales of electrified vehicles. To date, 33% of the total Mercedes registered in Europe is represented by xEV cars, a percentage that in Italy is around 20%: about 9,000 units (1,000 BEVs and 8,000 PHEVs). To these data are added those obtained from Smart with 6,500 registered units. Cars, it should be remembered, 100% electric and sold almost exclusively within the private channel. Overall, it was a result lower than expected. The well-known problem of the chip crisis weighs heavily. Despite the limited availability of cars, the accounts were not affected. A figure that explains why customers have focused on the higher segments that have contributed to increasing the profitability of sales. Maurizio Zaccaria, Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales Director, explains: In a market context that has never been so complex, marked by a limited product availability due to the shortage of semiconductors, we have registered a purchasing trend oriented towards higher segment models, characterized by high-end fittings that have contributed to increasing the profitability of sales. And for AMG a record 2021 is expected. Zaccaria adds: A trend that is also confirmed in the results of Mercedes-AMG, one of our most exclusive brands, which is preparing to celebrate a record year, with around 2,000 units registered. Data that highlights an interesting upward shift of our customers, in line with the global strategy that aims to refocus our commitment on a more rational and exclusive offer, in all segments. On the side of the commercial vehicles, Mercedes has registered almost 10,000 units. Dario Albano, managing director Mercedes-Benz Italia Vans, says: Almost 10,000 vans registered this year, net of the product shortage due to the semiconductor crisis, is also the result of a careful internal reorganization that aims to ensure the best customer experience in two different channels. The main one, B2B, focuses on those who buy a van to ensure a reliable workmate from all points of view, the other, B2C, is instead aimed at a customer who mainly uses it privately, using it in own mobility every day.

The luxury it has always been an important part of Mercedes, a value that today is once again the fulcrum of all activities. Radek Jelinek, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italy, explains: A concept of modern luxury, revised in the light of new values. Much more inclusive and democratic, but at the same time even more exclusive and sophisticated, expressed through a holistic concept that ensures consistency and credibility: from the paper we use in the office, to the energy used in production plants. New new cardinal points that orient us towards the three key values ​​of our strategy, those that today best identify the concept of luxury in its most essential and modern interpretation: sustainability, ethics and craftsmanship. As part of this strategy, the customer journey takes on new dynamics, ensuring a seamless link with the brand. According to Mercedes, to ensure the best customer experience it is necessary to quickly accommodate changes in consumer habits, trying as much as possible to anticipate customer needs. Ugo Aiena, Director of Customer Journey & Digital Solutions of Mercedes-Benz Italia, explains: If we look at the most recent research on shopping habits in the luxury segment, we can see that today the experience and multichannel interaction are an absolute priority for customers. A coherent image of the brand, the homogeneity of promotions and offers across all channels and a fast delivery service, constitute further strengths within the customer journey in the world of luxury. If we cross this information with the result of a survey recently carried out on a sample of about 9,500 people, between prospects and Mercedes customers, we find strong similarities and a trend that goes exactly in the same direction. In 2019, 47% of the respondents were ready to buy a car online, and 58% in 2021. Also in 2019, 18% of our customers had started the online purchase process, in 2021 this percentage increased to 37%. Visits to the dealer have been radically reduced which, from 4 times in 2019, today have dropped to 1.2, but at the same time, for 79% of the sample, the physical point of sale remains a fundamental element, earning seven percentage points compared to to 2019. A signal that rewards the ability of our dealers to be able to integrate into these new dynamics of the customer journey, seizing the opportunities of the multichannel and innovating the way to meet customers, through new professionals and spaces redesigned to bring a real experience within the store. Loyalty is another fundamental element of the customer journey and the customer services activities constitute a strategic guarantor to ensure effective and long-lasting loyalty over time. As he explains well Gianluigi Riccioni, Director of Customer Services Mercedes-Benz Cars, “a customer who buys a Mercedes knows he can count, in all occasions of contact with the brand, on those same quality standards and the attention he appreciates and recognizes when he chooses his car“On this important issue, Marco Terrusi, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Rome, added that “the point of sale, in its most modern and dynamic conception, constitutes a fundamental touch point to continue to ensure that distinctive best customer experience of a luxury brand“.

