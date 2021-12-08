Mercedes-Kingspan: partnership already terminated – F1 Team – Formula 1

“I have nothing to do with this story, I don’t want to talk about it publicly, Toto Wolff will fix everything”. Like this Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah he disregarded the controversy that arose following the announcement of the sponsorship agreement between Mercedes and the construction materials company Kingspan based in Ireland. The logo appeared prominently on the W12s of Hamilton and Bottas, a partnership that sparked outrage in the UK as Kingpsan is involved in the burning of Grenfell Tower (a building whose 5% insulation material was from Kingspan), fire cost the lives of 72 people in 2017.

As reported by the Daily Mail the partnership agreement between Mercedes and Kingspan has already been discontinued and the logo will no longer appear on the cars in Abu Dhabi next weekend which will be decisive for the awarding of the world title. Both sides agreed that the step backwards regarding the close partnership was the best solution in response to the fierce controversy unleashed in Great Britain following the announcement of the partnership with Kingspan by Mercedes. The apologies of Toto Wolff and the willingness to meet the community of victims of the Grenfell Tower, an incident on which Kingspan reiterated the fact that the product originally designated under construction had been replaced with another one. The company was unaware of the fact that the regulations in force had not been respected as it emerged following the surveys carried out following the fire.