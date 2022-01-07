Mercedes launches a new accessory destined to take hold: the solar roof

TOAttaching solar panels to cars seems an exciting, cost-effective, and revolutionary idea until you look at the tangible benefits they can offer. Mercedes-Benz, since it believes in solar panels, has seen fit to start offering them on its electric vehicles in production from 2024

This news comes from a press conference where Markus Schäfer, CTO of Mercedes-Benz, talks about the new Vision EQXX. “Customers will likely have the option in the future to opt for seamless full glass roofs, or solar roofs, which are extremely aesthetically attractive, but will also have the advantage of inserting additional energy into the battery “: