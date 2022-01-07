Mercedes launches a new accessory destined to take hold: the solar roof
TOAttaching solar panels to cars seems an exciting, cost-effective, and revolutionary idea until you look at the tangible benefits they can offer. Mercedes-Benz, since it believes in solar panels, has seen fit to start offering them on its electric vehicles in production from 2024
This news comes from a press conference where Markus Schäfer, CTO of Mercedes-Benz, talks about the new Vision EQXX. “Customers will likely have the option in the future to opt for seamless full glass roofs, or solar roofs, which are extremely aesthetically attractive, but will also have the advantage of inserting additional energy into the battery “:
S.and analyzing and examining the implementation of a solar roof by Mercedes in the Vision EQXX, the points in favor are quite advantageous. In just one day with ideal conditions, Mercedes declares an implementation up to 25 km more autonomy in long-distance travel thanks to the use of solar panels of the Vision EQXX. Making a direct comparison with a competitor like the Ioniq 5 with European specifications, thanks to the use of the solar roof adds little more than 5 km.
Lautonomy promised by Mercedes Vision EQXX is 1000 km, the German brand has worked a lot on efficiency to achieve such a high mileage.
The car has a battery pack of less than 100 kWh, weighs about 1,750 kg when empty and has truly sophisticated aerodynamics since the declared drag coefficient is just 0.17.
M.ercedes regards this concept car as a real one laboratory, given that the technological innovations present both outside and inside the passenger compartment can arrive on the new electric cars of the German brand. Starting from consumption, in fact they are attested around 10 kWh / 100 km. A truly impressive result that is the result of a 360-degree work on the car. Mercedes started from a blank sheet to create the Vision EQXX and has also collaborated with technicians who come from Formula 1 and Formula E.
THEThe battery pack has an energy density of almost 400 Wh / l with a weight of about 495 kg having dimensions of 50% smaller than those of the battery pack of the new flagship EQS.The electric motor has only 150 kW (204 hp), the performance, however, is not the main objective of this concept car, Mercedes specifies that the model will be able to accommodate other types of engine with different power scales.