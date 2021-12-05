Mercedes may reevaluate the deal with Kingspan

The German brand announced before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that it has signed a partnership with this international company.

However, this link sparked a huge wave of controversy over Kingspan’s involvement in the Grenfell Tower disaster, in which 72 people were killed in 2017.

Kingspan insulation was one of the products used on the outside of the tower and its role in the tragedy is still the subject of a public investigation.

The Grenfell United group, made up of survivors and bereaved family members, wrote to Wolff to express their disgust at the sponsorship deal with Kingspan. Toto responded by saying that he is willing to meet them to better understand the situation.

Additionally, Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Leveling, Housing and Community, wrote to Wolff warning him that the UK government may change the rules of sponsorship related to motorsport, however angry he is about this situation.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also suggested removing the Kingspan logos from the cars after qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, adding that he was unaware of the deal before it was made official.

When asked if he thinks this possibility is realistic, Wolff said: “We have discussed this too, we will get in touch with Kingspan and find the right solution.”

“There is a contractual agreement and we just want to do the right thing with integrity. And that’s why I don’t want to comment further.”

Wolff said what has happened in the past few days has taught him some great lessons, with the backlash of the Kingspan deal appearing to have taken both him and the team by surprise.

“There is certainly a lot to learn, both for me personally and for the team,” he said. “But what I mean is that we have begun a dialogue with some of the grieving families and survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy to better understand the pain it caused. And this process has only just begun.”

“But we would like to have some privacy while this process is underway. And we are pursuing it with some urgency.”

Pressed that he regrets moving forward with the deal, Wolff said: “We all grow and learn over the course of our lives, and this is clearly a situation that will make me better in the future. And my assessment, my decision-making process. But stop, because anything more I say can put me in a bad situation. “