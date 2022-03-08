Mercedes, new car for Hamilton and Russell at tests in Bahrain. And the controversy already mounts- Corriere.it

The belly is gone. This was the slogan used in a popular Carousel in the mid-1960s. It comes to mind now, coupled with a recurring indiscretion that stirs the entire world of F1. No more bellies, it is rumored and by now it is expected for a new, revolutionary Mercedes car, destined for the Bahrain tests, scheduled between Thursday and Saturday. Reportedly equipped with completely different lines from those proposed on the W13, which took to the track for the first time in Barcelona last February.

The matter, which emerged right at the end of the tests in Spain, is mounting and disturbing not a little the technicians of every other team, all informed about what was studied by the colleagues of the three-pointed star, led by the formed couple. by John Owen and James Allison. It would be a car almost completely devoid of sides, the disappearance of which would have involved an imaginative but effective arrangement of the radiators, in the highest area of ​​the bodywork, credited with simulator performances that are nothing short of impressive, with already legendary gains, much higher. per second per revolution.

Therefore, nothing to do with even relevant updates, as expected by Red Bull (which will propose profound evolutions of the new RB18), but an authentic B version of the Mercedes just presented. Which, as per typical tradition, has caused more than one team principal to be alarmed. The reasons for the protests coming in the face of this technical coup are several. The first concerns the regularity of the solutions adopted, to be submitted for examination of the International Federation – admitted and not granted that it has grown in terms of competence and authority – even considering that Mercedes itself has asked for substantial clarifications before proceeding with the construction of the new car.

Not to mention of the budget topic chapthe ceiling on expenses of 145 million per season, heralded as a highly penalizing element for the development of cars by the most powerful teams but, according to many insiders, easily circumvented by delegating tasks and costs that elude to third-party structures or companies. at each check.