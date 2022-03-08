Mercedes, new car for Hamilton and Russell at tests in Bahrain. And the controversy already mounts- Corriere.it

The belly is gone. This was the slogan used in a popular Carousel in the mid-1960s. It comes to mind now, coupled with a recurring indiscretion that stirs the entire world of F1. No more bellies, it is rumored and by now it is expected for a new, revolutionary Mercedes car, destined for the Bahrain tests, scheduled between Thursday and Saturday. Reportedly equipped with completely different lines from those proposed on the W13, which took to the track for the first time in Barcelona last February.
The matter, which emerged right at the end of the tests in Spain, is mounting and disturbing not a little the technicians of every other team, all informed about what was studied by the colleagues of the three-pointed star, led by the formed couple. by John Owen and James Allison. It would be a car almost completely devoid of sides, the disappearance of which would have involved an imaginative but effective arrangement of the radiators, in the highest area of the bodywork, credited with simulator performances that are nothing short of impressive, with already legendary gains, much higher. per second per revolution.
Therefore, nothing to do with even relevant updates, as expected by Red Bull (which will propose profound evolutions of the new RB18), but an authentic B version of the Mercedes just presented. Which, as per typical tradition, has caused more than one team principal to be alarmed. The reasons for the protests coming in the face of this technical coup are several. The first concerns the regularity of the solutions adopted, to be submitted for examination of the International Federation – admitted and not granted that it has grown in terms of competence and authority – even considering that Mercedes itself has asked for substantial clarifications before proceeding with the construction of the new car.
Not to mention of the budget topic chapthe ceiling on expenses of 145 million per season, heralded as a highly penalizing element for the development of cars by the most powerful teams but, according to many insiders, easily circumvented by delegating tasks and costs that elude to third-party structures or companies. at each check.
There is also a third theme already on the FIA table. It concerns the clarity and rigidity of the new regulation which would allow interpretations so diversified as to undermine its spirit, aimed at making the technical panorama more homogeneous in favor of greater competitiveness among the various cars. In short, we are the usual ones, before this new World Cup begins. Old quarrels, mysteries, suspicions, for a championship that should have swept away or at least greatly reduce this kind of conflict. Even if we are still at the stage of indiscretions, waiting to see if and in what terms Mercedes will bring on the track a monster capable of really functioning, moreover on unattainable levels, annihilating the hopes of others in the bud. Starting with those of Ferrari which closed the first tests with a more than encouraging result, with an advantage even over the teams that have dominated the last few seasons. Clarity is needed, if nothing else. What has never really been seen in F1.
March 8, 2022 (change March 8, 2022 | 07:32)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED