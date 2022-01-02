Mercedes on Hamilton: “In adversity some give up, others break records” – F1 Team – Formula 1

Last December 16, the day of the FIA ​​Awards Gala, the words of Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton they had drawn a question mark about the future of the British driver, mocked by Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on the last lap of the last grand prix of the year in a regulatory dynamic that just did not go down to the Mercedes men. “I really hope Lewis keeps racing because he is the greatest driver of all time. I think that as a rider his heart tells him to continue because he is at the peak of his career, but we have to overcome the pain that was inflicted on him on Sunday, also because he is a man with clear values ​​and it is difficult to understand what happened “, Wolff had told in the interview granted to the media in which he explained his absence and that of Hamilton from the federal ceremony.

Although nothing official has been communicated about the intentions of the seven-time world champion, a tweet published in the morning by Mercedes, accompanied by a photograph of Lewis Hamilton, seems to leave little doubt about the intention of the British to continue in Formula 1: “In adversity some give up; others break records ”.

Adversity causes some to break; others to break records. 💜🖤💪 pic.twitter.com/KVTf6iXKma – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) January 2, 2022