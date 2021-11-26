Mercedes prepares the electric with 1,000 km of autonomy

LITTLE MISSING – After having revealed its existence already last July (here the news) the Stuttgart company releases a new teaser image of the electric car Mercedes Vision EQXX, accompanied by further information concerning you. This concept car will be unveiled on January 3, 2022.

SUPER EFFICIENT – According to the previews, the Mercedes Vision EQXX it is so efficient to travel, in real conditions, up to 1,000 km on a single charge battery. In particular, the German company has focused on reducing the battery discharge in motorway use, which is the most burdensome for electric cars. At the base of everything is the painstaking care of aerodynamics, which, according to what was anticipated, will be record-breaking, with a drag coefficient (Cx) lower than that of the EQS, which is 0.20, and a battery composed of cells that will be able to count on an energy density 20% better than the current flagship of the EQ range.

RUNNING STYLE – The images released so far let us glimpse something of the style of the Mercedes Vision EQXX, which will have LED headlights connected by a light bar with the same technology. To increase efficiency, traditional rear-view mirrors are absent, replaced by cameras.

IMPORTANT FOR TECHNOLOGIES – Most likely there Mercedes Vision EQXX it will not give life to a production model, but it is certain that the technologies leading to the debut will find space in the future electric vehicles of the three-pointed star.