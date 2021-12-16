Mercedes, surprisingly the SL 2022 in Rome. In 2021 45,000 cars were sold in Italy

Italian preview of the roadster that will be in dealerships in 2022. A surprise during the presentation of the sales report in our country of the star house. The calendar of the new cars that will be available next year

A surprise discovered on a December evening with a mild climate. Italian preview of the Mercedes-Amg SL 2022 in Rome during the year-end meeting with the media of the Italian branch of the Stella (here the direct Facebook of the appearance of the car in the capital). The roadster will hit dealerships in April next year. However, it was possible to get a taste of it in the streets of the city center. The SL 2022 is entirely built by Amg. Powered by a 3,982 cc twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, it is available in two power levels, the 55 with 476 hp and the 63 with 585 hp. The frame weighs 270 kg, the traction is permanent all-wheel and the trim is flat thanks to the electronic suspension control that compensates for the roll. The price list has not yet been disclosed, it will arrive in January, but it is very likely that it will start at over 100 thousand euros.

sales data – If after the thermal version the plug-in hybrid and electric versions of the SL arrive, today Mercedes can afford the luxury of putting a large displacement car on the market with only the internal combustion engine, thanks also to the share of electrified cars sold. In fact, in Europe 33% of the cars with the star registered this year are plug-in hybrids or electric. In Italy the percentage is 20%, which is equivalent to about 8 thousand Phev and about a thousand electric at 100%. An important share that, in fact, lowers the average level of emissions from sales. In total, Mercedes-Benz Italy put about 45,000 cars on the road in 2021. To this number must be added 6,500 electric Smart cars sold exclusively to private individuals (an important channel also for the cars of the Star). Overall, this is a lower result than expected last January, largely conditioned by the shortage of semiconductors and, in turn, by delays in the construction and delivery of the machines sold. Nevertheless, the turnover is in line with the levels of 2019, or rather pre Covid, explained Maurizio Zaccaria, Mercedes Auto sales director: “In a market context that has never been so complex, marked by product availability limited by the shortage of semiconductors, we have there was a purchasing trend oriented towards higher segment models, characterized by high-end fittings that helped to increase the profitability of sales “added Zaccaria. As for vans, nearly 10,000 pieces were sold, said Dario Albano, managing director of Vans.

“Electric car? Not pushed enough in Italy” – According to Radek Jelinek, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italy “Think and act like a luxury brand it is the synthesis of a new strategy that refocuses our goal and directs all activities related to our brands. Mercedes-Benz has always been an aspirational brand, linked to excellence and today we return to dedicate ourselves to this value with an even stronger dedication. A concept of modern luxury, revised in the light of new values. Much more inclusive and democratic, but at the same time even more exclusive and sophisticated, expressed through a holistic concept that ensures consistency and credibility: from the paper we use in the office, to the energy used in production plants “. and therefore incentives and public actions to support mobility on tap, Jelinek added that “if we look at subsidies in Italy, the electric car is not pushed sufficiently as, for example, in Austria”.

What new mercedes in 2022 – In terms of battery-powered vehicles, new models and restyling will arrive on the market in 2022. If the SL is the flag, other cars are expected. The Eqb medium electric SUV will be in dealerships in February. In April, together with the SL, the Eqe will debut in both the normal and Amg versions. In September it will be the turn of Glc. Grand finale of the year in December with the presentation of the Class A and Class B facelifts and the launch of the Eqs SUV.

December 16, 2021 (change December 16, 2021 | 13:30)

