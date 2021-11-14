Mercedes Suv, the models on offer in November 2021
For Mercedes, SUVs are strategic, accounting for a quarter of total sales. The star has eleven in its range and is dedicating a series of new car offers to this particular segment for November 2021
If once it was mainly small cars and sedans that characterized the market, today the panorama is decidedly more varied, with models, bodies and configurations that combine different elements in the name of a more flexible and captivating product. Suvs are part of this trend, indeed, it is not wrong to say that they are protagonists: if in 2006 they represented about 8% of registrations, in 2019 (2020 is not very reliable due to the pandemic crisis) they exceeded 36% . Mercedes-Benz knows it well, which made its debut in the sport utility sector in 1997, the year of the launch of the ML progenitor of large luxury SUVs, and never interrupted thanks to a range that now includes 11 models ranging from stainless and unstoppable G, to the new Eqc, 100% electric, passing through classics such as Gla and Gle. And in fact, among the offers valid for the entire month of November 2021 many of the SUVs with the star find their place.
A WIDE RANGE OF SUVS WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART ENGINES
In a historical phase dominated by the search for efficiency and the reduction of the environmental impact of vehicles, which necessarily go through the reduction of consumption and electrification, technological research becomes fundamental. Here then is the debut of hybrid models that include mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids, on both petrol and diesel engines. Mercedes offers the rechargeable hybrid “on tap” also on diesel engines, a solution that in the case of rather heavy vehicles allows for better performance in terms of consumption and, consequently, in terms of CO2 emissions. A wide choice of engines, including Plug-in Hybrid and full electric Mercedes-EQ versions, as well as an infinite series of equipment, to always give you the maximum in safety, style and the most advanced technology. The Stella SUV offer is really wide: from the compact Gla to the versatile Glb up to the timeless charm of the G-Class. Without forgetting the futuristic lines of the electric, EQA which joins the Eqc.
