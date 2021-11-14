Mercedes Suv, the models on offer in November 2021

If once it was mainly small cars and sedans that characterized the market, today the panorama is decidedly more varied, with models, bodies and configurations that combine different elements in the name of a more flexible and captivating product. Suvs are part of this trend, indeed, it is not wrong to say that they are protagonists: if in 2006 they represented about 8% of registrations, in 2019 (2020 is not very reliable due to the pandemic crisis) they exceeded 36% . Mercedes-Benz knows it well, which made its debut in the sport utility sector in 1997, the year of the launch of the ML progenitor of large luxury SUVs, and never interrupted thanks to a range that now includes 11 models ranging from stainless and unstoppable G, to the new Eqc, 100% electric, passing through classics such as Gla and Gle. And in fact, among the offers valid for the entire month of November 2021 many of the SUVs with the star find their place.