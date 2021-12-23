Mercedes: the power unit of the W13 comes to life

Almost two weeks after the 2021 championship for Mercedes, it is time to think about next year.

Despite the aftermath of the controversial Abu Dhabi race final that cost Lewis Hamilton the world title, the 8-time world champion team wasted no time and today, through their social profiles, they shared the video of the first power unit start-up. which will equip the 2022 car.

The Brackley team has also unveiled the name of the car that will be entrusted to Lewis Hamilton and the new entry George Russell: W13.

In spite of every superstitious ritual, Mercedes has thus decided not to jump directly to number 14 and to continue with the name applied since 2010 to the Silver Arrows.

In the video of just 48 seconds, as usual, there are no particular salient points of the ground-effect single-seater that will take to the track next season, but what is most striking is the (partial) absence of Toto Wolff.

The Austrian manager, in fact, is not present in the factory but is involved in the fire up of the power unit through a video call. From the smile on his face, however, it seems that the endless controversies of Abu Dhabi are now behind us …

While waiting to know the presentation date of the Star’s car, to see Mercedes in action, we will have to wait until the first winter tests.

In 2022, the teams will have a total of 8 days of testing at their disposal, divided between Barcelona and Bahrain. It will start at Montmelò from 21 to 25 February and then continue on the track that will host the first race of the season from 10 to 12 March.