Mercedes: the Project Maybach pays homage to Virgil Abloh

An eclectic showcar, in some ways extreme. The four-wheeled metaphor of an ego-progressive dialogue on luxury design, the subject of which Virgil Abloh, disappeared suddenly, he was particularly prone. There Mercedes-Benz he wanted to pay homage to the artist, architect, creative director, stylist and philanthropist, without the glories and flashes of yet another glossy event. Instead, fulfilling a wish of Abloh’s family, he preferred to open the doors of the Rubell Museum in Miami, to show the public the provocative Project Maybach.

All terrain, 100% electric. A concept car, the second fruit of the collaboration between Abloh and Gorden Wagener, Chief design officer of the Daimler group. A studio that thinks and interprets the identity of luxury by challenging the boundaries of functionality, style and creativity. White paper in the research phase, no limits, maximum creative freedom without any restrictions on any production requirements. Inspired by the outdoors, this car dreamily relocates a traditionally urban brand within a decidedly off-road context. An “all terrain” and full electric coupe that plays with generous volumes, as a flagship – but has two dry seats – and four-wheel drive. Inside the transparent hood, there are photovoltaic cells which, utopistically, increase the autonomy imagined for this Project Maybach.

Luxurious and leathery. But perhaps the most interesting peculiarity of this show car, beyond its titanic dimensions – almost six meters – and its technological characteristics, is precisely that contrast between the harmony of the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach design elements with the more unusual ones, blatantly off-road, such as the raid-style roof racks, additional lights or underbody protection plates.

“Unique talent”. The strength of Abloh’s work, once again, is not only the daughter of product design, but also of the many exploratory fields that this stylistic path has opened up: intersectoral correspondences that interact, imagining a better future where, obviously, there will be Ev extra luxury suitable for any terrain. “Today, by unveiling the world of our collaboration and Virgil’s unique vision to the public, we respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who has created endless possibilities for cooperation through his unbridled imagination that has inspired all who they knew his work “, reads a note released by the House.