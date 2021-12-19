Mercedes Vision Eqxx, record autonomy and efficiency

The concept opens 2022 for the Casa della Stella and unveils its super-efficient electric future, with an autonomy never seen before

There is great anticipation for the Mercedes Vision Eqxx concept, which will open in 2022 of the Star’s house, presenting the most advanced electric technology, with unparalleled efficiency and technological innovations destined to be ferried on the production Mercedes EQs. The debut is announced for January 3, 2022, which coincides with the start of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas: Mercedes will unveil the all-electric Vision Eqxx, in a digital world premiere on the online media platform.

Design and technology – The future of the Stella has the forms still shrouded in the mystery of a futuristic four-seater coupe with electric propulsion. The Vision Eqxx concept, which will be unveiled on January 3, 2022 at 6.00 pm, in a digital world premiere, will be a concentrate of technology and innovation, with a range of over 1000 km. A laboratory on wheels that contains the state of the art of zero-emission technology, with the highest efficiency ever seen, in terms of consumption and aerodynamic optimization. And this is also thanks to the use of ultra-light, sustainable materials and cutting-edge engineering processes. A “software defined” project, as defined by Mercedes, which means that the software component is one of the elements of excellence on which the brand focuses strongly. The technological innovations will concern the batteries, with very high energy density, and the engine developed by the F1 engineering. The research prototype, completed in record time, was defined by the German company itself as the most efficient vehicle the brand has ever built, a statement that underlines not only the brand’s innovative strength, but also its declared goal of “Lead in Electric “and” Lead in Car Software “.

FOUR ULTRA-AERODYNAMIC DOORS – A teaser anticipates the silhouette of the Mercedes Vision Eqxx, revealing an aerodynamics, which will probably go to break down the Cx 0.20 threshold. As anticipated by Markus Schäfer, member of the Daimler board with responsibility for research and Coo of Mercedes Benz Car, the Eqxx will stand out precisely for its aerodynamic characteristics, with a Cx lower than that of the electric flagship Eqs. In recent months, the Vision Eqxx concept was introduced as the first Mercedes model capable of exceeding 1,000 km of driving range. In the teaser, the concept is indicated as an electric car capable of going, without recharging, from Stuttgart to Nice, cities that are distant depending on the routes between 850 and 950 km. For the model, in fact, we are talking about a consumption of less than 9 kW per 100 km, which could allow record autonomy at constant motorway speeds. “We have been working for some time – explained board member Markus Schäfer – to translate our strategic ambition to be a leader in zero-emission driving into a car”. The Vision Eqxx is part of a vast technological program put in place by the House of the Star to overcome technological barriers, and take energy efficiency to new levels. And if there has not yet been talk of performance for the Vision Eqxx, the prerequisites for a model that will give great satisfaction are all there, given that the project is followed by the Mercedes Amo High Performance Powertrains team, which follows the development of the Formula 1 engines. .

