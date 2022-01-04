Mercedes Vision EQXX, the electric concept car with 1,000 km of autonomy

1,000 km, this is the autonomy promised by Mercedes Vision EQXX, the concept car that the German brand presented today at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. We already knew that this car would be able to offer a similar level of mileage but, now, we finally discover its secrets and its technology. First a few numbers. The car has a battery pack of less than 100 kWh, weighs around 1,750 kg unladen and has really sophisticated aerodynamics since the Cx declared is just 0.17. Mercedes considers this concept car as a real laboratory. The technological innovations that we find inside it in the future will be able to arrive on the new electric cars of the German brand.

RECORD CONSUMPTION

To achieve such a high mileage, the German brand has worked hard on efficiency. Consumption, in fact, is attested around 10 kWh / 100 km. A truly impressive result that is the result of a 360-degree work on the car. Mercedes started from a blank sheet to create the Vision EQXX and has also collaborated with technicians who come from Formula 1 and Formula E. The battery pack whose exact capacity has not been declared (we only speak of less than 100 kWh as mentioned at the beginning) is all new and has an energy density of almost 400 Wh / l. It weighs around 495 kg and is 50% smaller than the battery pack of the new EQS flagship. It also integrates a sophisticated thermal management system with multi-source heat pump. For this concept car, Mercedes used a platform with 900 Volt architecture. The electric motor has only 150 kW (204 hp). Performance, however, is not the goal of this concept car. In any case, the platform is designed to accommodate engines with other power levels. However, Mercedes has worked hard to optimize the efficiency of this unit. In this regard, the German manufacturer stresses that this engine can count on 95% efficiency. By way of comparison, as the car manufacturer explains, an endothermic car, on average, has an engine with an efficiency of about 30%.

As mentioned at the beginning, a lot of work has also been done at the aerodynamic level to reach a Cx of 0.17. This is a truly remarkable value, the result of careful development that led the technicians to equip the car with active aerodynamic components. The wheels that have been optimized to improve aerodynamic efficiency also contribute to this result. In addition, the car is equipped with specific tires with low rolling resistance made with Bridgestone. The dimensions of the concept car were not disclosed. We only know that the step measures 2.8 meters. Advanced digital techniques have been used to accelerate the development of aerodynamics. Overall a very complex job because, as the brand explains, it was necessary to find the right compromise to create a car that was as efficient as possible but also practical to use on the road. The electrical system that powers many of the Vision EQXX’s auxiliary devices (infotainment and more) draws additional power from the 117 solar cells placed on the roof. The net result of the reduction in energy consumption on the high voltage system is an increase in autonomy. In just one day and under ideal conditions, this can add up to 25km of range on long distance travel. Obviously, the concept car uses materials such as carbon fiber and plastic to reduce weight as much as possible. As mentioned at the beginning, the car weighs around 1,750 kg empty.

SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS