Mercedes W100, that timeless luxury that conquered the Pope, Queen Elizabeth and rock stars

A timeless classic , which began its history in 1963 and continues to conquer today admirers from all over the world , especially that of the most famous personalities. Rock stars, sovereigns, heads of state , well-known faces of the screen: many have succumbed to the temptation to own or get on the very luxurious Mercedes W100 , one of the most iconic ever made by the Casa della Stella.

Produced since 1963

Presented at Frankfurt Motor Show in 1963, the W100 su made in 2677 units, 428 of which are long wheelbase. Of these, 304 were four-door, while 124 were six-door. Much more exclusive, however, the W100 convertible, limited to 59 pieces. We were looking for a replacement for the W189 “Adenauer”, it was found in the W100, which the engineer Fritz Nallinger endowed with hand built 6.3 liter engine.

Loading... Advertisements

From rock to Queen

The charm of the W100 lies in its royalty: a solemn appearance, with simple and reserved interiors, but equipped with maximum comfort and luxury. Among its most famous owners, how not to mention Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Jack Nicholson, but also the then head of the USSR Leonid Brezhnev; they got on board Pope John Paul II and the Queen Elizabeth of England; today it is driven by two of the most important television presenters in the world such as Jay Leno And Jeremy Clarkson. But as popular as individual customers may be, the W100 stands the decades and continues to maintain that same, unaltered charm.

Cristiano Ronaldo increasingly Scrooge: his supercar garage with the new Bentley is worth 17 million euros