News

Mercedes W100, the ‘super luxury’ of heads of state and rock stars – News

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It is a story that also has rock stars and heads of state as co-protagonists, that of the Mercedes W100. Of the model, presented at the 1963 edition of the Frankfurt International Motor Show, 2677 examples were produced, most of them with a ‘short’ wheelbase, but also 428 units with a long wheelbase, divided in turn among 304 models with 4-door and 124 6-door models. The rarest W100 of all is the convertible one, which has only 59 units. The W100 was designed as a replacement for the W189, also known as ‘Adenauer’.

Development of the model code-named W100 began with a displacement of 5.0 liters and the first prototype was already in operation at the end of 1959. Two more displacements were tested (5.8 and 6 liters) before the legendary automotive engineer and manager Fritz Nallinger decides for the 6.3 liters. Each engine was assembled by hand, in a very expensive and laborious process.

Often described as one of the most luxurious Mercedes of the past ever produced, the W100 has entered the history of the automobile and also in the news, thanks to the numerous well-known personalities who, over time, have chosen it as their car: from Leonid Brezhnev to artists the likes of Jack Nicholson, Elvis Presley and John Lennon. Pope John Paul II and Elizabeth of England also sat on the same model. Among today’s most famous owners in the automotive world, Jay Leno and Jeremy Clarkson stand out.

REPRODUCTION RESERVED © Copyright ANSA

Loading...
Advertisements



Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

411
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
407
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
233
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
229
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
221
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
218
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
216
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
215
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
181
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top