Mercedes W100, the ‘super luxury’ of heads of state and rock stars – News

It is a story that also has rock stars and heads of state as co-protagonists, that of the Mercedes W100. Of the model, presented at the 1963 edition of the Frankfurt International Motor Show, 2677 examples were produced, most of them with a ‘short’ wheelbase, but also 428 units with a long wheelbase, divided in turn among 304 models with 4-door and 124 6-door models. The rarest W100 of all is the convertible one, which has only 59 units. The W100 was designed as a replacement for the W189, also known as ‘Adenauer’.

Development of the model code-named W100 began with a displacement of 5.0 liters and the first prototype was already in operation at the end of 1959. Two more displacements were tested (5.8 and 6 liters) before the legendary automotive engineer and manager Fritz Nallinger decides for the 6.3 liters. Each engine was assembled by hand, in a very expensive and laborious process.

Often described as one of the most luxurious Mercedes of the past ever produced, the W100 has entered the history of the automobile and also in the news, thanks to the numerous well-known personalities who, over time, have chosen it as their car: from Leonid Brezhnev to artists the likes of Jack Nicholson, Elvis Presley and John Lennon. Pope John Paul II and Elizabeth of England also sat on the same model. Among today’s most famous owners in the automotive world, Jay Leno and Jeremy Clarkson stand out.