Mercedes will produce axial flux electric motors in Berlin

Mercedes announced a new step forward in its ambitious electrification strategy. The German carmaker has made it known that will build axial flux electric motors directly inside his Berlin plant. This is important news also from the point of view of employment. In 2020, the brand said it would stop producing 6-cylinder diesel engines at this plant. The news had greatly worried employees who feared that Mercedes might decide to cut a large part of the workforce.

The news that the brand intends to continue to focus on this plant is certainly positive, confirming the intentions declared in the past to safeguard jobs. Employees were also offered software development training to access new jobs. According to what has been communicated, of the approximately 2,300 employees of the plant, 450 have asked to be able to access the course. 15 would have already been selected for the first training cycle.