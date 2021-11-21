Mercedes wing drives Red Bull crazy: flexes, but is it illegal?

It has become a war of nerves, as well as of technical solutions. The world match between Mercedes and Red Bull goes far beyond the simple challenge between two drivers vying for the 2021 title. Now it is really a war. And, when you are in battle, it is all permissible. Christian Horner and Toto Wolff show respect for the rival team, but then do not spare the personal insults. And the two generals involved the full armies, including lawyers …

And a background must be explained: the Mercedes engineers who left Brixworth to go to Red Bull Powertrains may have brought with them not only the secrets of the M12 E Performance power unit, but also some secrets of how the Brackley team works in the “gray areas” of the regulation.

Wolff’s objection to Max Verstappen’s flexible rear wing seen in the Spanish GP which determined a technical directive from the FIA ​​that placed constraints on the movement of the wing support pillars and on the deformability of the various elements.

But, of course, given the limits, the aerodynamic research did not stop, shifting the field of investigation on how to make the wing move differently. And Horner, almost as if he had an “instruction booklet”, sent files to Nikolas Tombazis to alert the FIA ​​technical commissioners, especially as Adrian Newey can be considered the greatest expert on the flexibility of materials.

The maximum speeds of Lewis Hamilton recorded in Mexico and Brazil have raised the tension again: for Red Bull the super-engine is not enough to justify a gap in the speed trap, according to Horner we must always focus on the rear wing.

In Brazil, Hamilton had his qualifying times canceled because the distance between the two profiles was greater than the 85 millimeters allowed by the regulation. Lewis finished at the bottom of the Sprint Qualifying grid, but even with a regular wing he allowed himself an extraordinary comeback with speed peaks that made Milton Keynes’ antennas go up.

And, then, Horner has turned the page of the “instruction booklet” opening a new chapter: the Mercedes advantage is not registered only with the DRS open (that is to say in defined points of the circuit and, therefore, with limited effectiveness), but also with the mobile wing closed, allowing a gap between the two elements greater than 15 millimeters.

Mercedes W12: in yellow the greater distance between the two rear wing profiles contested by Red Bull Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull drew attention to the main profile which would flex with increasing speed and confirmation of this would have been given by some abrasions or scratches that Milton Keynes’s watchful eyes would have observed on the side bulkheads.

Indeed, profile separators were introduced in the mid-2000s precisely because teams had begun to exploit the aero-elasticity of materials to increase the gap between the wing sections.

The aerodynamic investigation has become more and more sophisticated so this year the FIA ​​has decided to put colored stamps on the profiles in order to monitor the flexion of the wings from the camera cars of the single-seaters.

Ferrari SF21, detail of the rear wing with the colored stamps set by the FIA Photo by: Uncredited

However, Red Bull argues that the sights in the present case are useless because the movable flap covers the trailing edge of the main one, obscuring the flex.

The Mercedes, therefore, would be able to flex the last part of the main profile, creating a separation of the elements that allows, beyond a certain load, to reduce the resistance to advancement with a consequent increase in speeds.

Mercedes W12, detail of the scratches on the side bulkhead reported to the FIA ​​by Red Bull Photo by: Uncredited

Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes’ chief track engineer, rejects any accusation and explains: “We took a look at the scratches, but from our point of view we didn’t see any problems. We make the wing available to the FIA ​​at any time. And certainly choose the wing configurations most suitable for each single circuit, without taking … advice from the opponents “.

The FIA ​​carries out static checks and with these rules the Mercedes W12 is regular. Since Horner and Newey are not naïve, what is the goal they pursue? Will they make an official complaint, or wish for a new FIA TD, or hope to blow the opponent’s nerves with a pounding press campaign?

By the way: let’s expect the reaction of Milton Keynes’s team which in terms of “fantasy” is second to none …