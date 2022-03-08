Mercedes without bellies: legendary performance, doubts about legality – F1 Team – Formula 1

Impossible to believe that Mercedes limited itself to such a ‘simple’ car designed to enhance the chassis-aerodynamic strength of the previous sisters in the face of such a profound regulatory revolution. The Brackley team the day after tomorrow in the tests scheduled in Bahrain is ready to take to the track with a completely new car and to say the least extreme since according to rumors he will have practically no bellies.

“The matter, which emerged right at the end of the tests in Spain, is mounting and disturbing not a little the technicians of every other team – we read in today’s edition of The Corriere della Sera – it would be a single-seater almost completely devoid of sides, the disappearance of which would have involved one imaginative but effective arrangement of the radiatorsin the highest area of ​​the bodywork, credited with simulator performances that are nothing short of impressive, with already legendary gains, well over a second per lap “. Red Bull will complete the RB18 whose concept has already been anticipated in Barcelona with the elements that will complete the philosophy studied by Adrian Newey, but the true queen of Sakhir tests at least from an aesthetic point of view will be Mercedes, ready to stunned the rival teams exactly as it happened in 2020 in Barcelona when the house of the three-pointed star sported the DAS, a device aimed at correcting the camber of the front axle through the back and forth movement of the steering wheel.

The DAS was banned starting from the following season and the lack of this tool combined with the new rules on the rear area of ​​the single-seaters took away from Mercedes the enormous performance advantage that ‘put the Red Bull RB16-B back on track for the world championship fight consumed. in 2021. Now Mercedes wants its sporting revenge and before proceeding with the construction of the new car always according to what was reported by the Milan newspaper he asked the FIA ​​for substantive clarifications. A Federation that is going through the change of skin from management to Ben Sulayem that began with the removal of Michael Masi from the role of Clerk of the Course. In a few days we will find out what Mercedes and Red Bull have in store and the decisive race for the 2022 title will not be on track and will be the one between these teams and the FIA ​​on the legality of the W13 and RB18.